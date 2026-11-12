When does ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC’ come out? How to watch for free

The franchise is going west.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,”“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC” comes out on Nov. 12. All eight episodes will drop at 12 a.m. ET.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in just a few hours, so you’ll need a subscription to tune in. , which comes with a five-day free trial. After that, you’ll get 60+ channels for just $34.99/month . The cast of “SLOMW: OC” consists of nine women, with one big link to the original series in Jennifer Affleck.

Also read Jen Affleck Reveals Pregnancy Amid Divorce Feud in Mormon Wives Orange County Premiere

Here’s what you need to know about everyone in the cast.was the latest addition to the “SLOMW: OC” cast, as she seemingly replaced original cast member Chandler Higginson. McClanahan is a social media influencer and mom of four.is the older sister of “SLOMW” star Mayci Neeley — and the resemblance is strong.

McCall is a former D1 tennis player, mom of four, wife to Alex DaPron, and active member of the Mormon church.is an original cast member of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” making a move to Southern California. A mom of three, Affleck filed for divorce from husband Zac in early November 2026. She is currently expecting her fourth child.is a former pediatric ICU nurse who pivoted to full-time content creation.

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She is a controversial figure thanks to crude comments made on her “Cheers! ” podcast about Jesus and Christian women who put Bible verses in their Instagram bios. Woods grew up around the LDS church, but was never a member herself.is Australian-born and has a smaller social media presence than the rest of her castmates. She shares four children with husband Nathan.

Pease is a devout Mormon.is a Utah-born lifestyle creator expecting her third child with husband Aaron Brimhall. Andrea is the mother of seven-year-old twins and shares family life on her social platforms while forging her own path after being raised in the Mormon church.is a mom of two who hosts “The Really Good Podcast” and built a following by sharing satirical motherhood takes on TikTok. Sheis the mother of five behind “TheFishFam” on YouTube.

She and husband Kyler Fisher have been documenting their family life over the past few years for millions of YouTube subscribers. She is a practicing member of the LDS church.all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture.

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