Dallas Cowboys Host San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 Sunday Night Game

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers enter at 7-2 while Dallas is 4-5 and looking to reach .500.

The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game will air on NBC. Kevin Burkhardt handles play-by-play, Tom Brady is the color analyst, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sideline. The 49ers arrive with a 7-2 record, including a 2-1 mark on the road. San Francisco beat the Raiders in Week 9 and leads the NFC West by two and a half games.

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49ers Travel Issues Clear Before Game

The Cowboys are 4-5 and want to return to .500. Dallas has alternated wins and losses over its last four games and sits second in the NFC East behind the Giants. The game was never in danger after an unprecedented national ground stop briefly raised travel questions. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was meeting with the media when he learned about the FAA ground stop. He noted it would only push back the 49ers usual Saturday walkthrough.

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The ground stop was lifted a few hours later, and the 49ers had no travel issues. The game moves forward as originally scheduled. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He owns a 109.8 QBR, and the 49ers passing game averages 241.5 yards per game.

Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders on Nov. 8. He also completed 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards with two interceptions at Atlanta on Oct. 25. Purdy has been sacked only eight times in eight games. Dallas has 17 sacks, so he should have time to work.

McCaffrey Leads San Francisco Ground Game

San Francisco rushes for 135.3 yards per game. Running back Christian McCaffrey has 457 yards and nine touchdowns on 102 carries in eight games. He ran 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Nov. 8. McCaffrey also has caught 36 passes for 270 yards.

His 4.5 yards per carry meets a Cowboys defense that allows 147.4 rushing yards per game, second-most in the NFL. The ground game has room to work. Dallas also allows 225.2 passing yards per game. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked 14 times while throwing for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games.

He holds a 95.3 QBR. Prescott threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns without an interception at Indianapolis on Nov. 8. He also threw for 212 yards and three scores at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. His five interceptions all season face a 49ers defense that has six, so neither side takes the ball away often.

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Cowboys Receiver Faces 49ers Pass Rush

His 14 sacks taken match up with that 49ers pass rush. San Francisco has 15 sacks. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 targets. He caught 10 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets at Indianapolis on Nov. 8.

He had seven catches for 58 yards against Arizona on Nov. 1. He also had five catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. His 12.9 yards per catch meets a 49ers defense that allows 211 passing yards per game. Dallas throws for 256.9 yards per game as a team, and San Francisco has six interceptions.

The Cowboys are looking to pull off an upset to build momentum ahead of a crucial stretch. Dallas also wants only its second home win of the year and consecutive wins to start a three-game home stand. The 49ers want to keep rolling and protect their NFC West lead. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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