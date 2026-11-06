When Democrats control Congress, what might they do on ICE and immigration?

On Thursday in San Diego, many of the signs decrying ICE were the same that have surfaced for months. But a few were new: a large banner that proclaimed, 'Democracy won,' and a smaller poster that read, 'There's hope.'

On Thursday in San Diego, many of the signs decrying ICE were the same that have surfaced for months. But a few were new: a large banner that proclaimed,"Democracy won," and a smaller poster that read,"There's hope.

"For nearly two years, the federal building in downtown San Diego and immigration court inside have played a key role in some of the arrests that came with President Donald Trump's mass deportations. Outside, for months, demonstrators have gathered weekly to protest that increased enforcement.

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"We just continue to see abuses of power," said Jose Lopez Eguino, director of the San Diego office of Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment. "We continue to see our communities terrorized and we're sick of it. "Lopez Eguino is one of many who have said since polls closed Tuesday that those detentions and deportations played a role in the election results handing Democrats control of the House and the Senate.

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"People are sick and tired of seeing this," he said. "Every day we look on the news, we look at our phones and there are families being torn apart, children screaming and crying because their parents or their siblings are being taken away from them. " On Thursday, many of the signs decrying ICE were the same that have surfaced for months. But a few were new: a large banner that proclaimed,"Democracy won," and a smaller poster that read,"There's hope.

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""What I don't want to see is Democrats walk in there and be soft on the injustices that have been happening to our communities," said Alondra Alvarez, a community educator with Universidad Popular who works with people impacted by enforcement. "I do think that there is a recognition that enforcement of the law is important, that the border should be secure and that we should do what President Trump said he was going to do, which is get rid of the violent criminals and the people that are a danger," said Rep.

Scott Peters, a Democrat who represents San Diego County's 50th Congressional District.

"I also think there's a recognition that these immigration laws are not working for us. " Last year, Peters introduced the Stop Excessive Force in Immigration Act, a bill to require ICE agents to wear identification and have body cameras always on. The measure would also bar face masks as well as the use of tools like flash bangs, rubber bullets and tear gas, and includes restriction around uses of force, prioritizing de-escalation.

When he introduced the measure last November, he and his colleagues were in the minority. Now, Peters said he sees a potential path forward.

"It's going to be a lot of work. And we have a lot of new people to educate, which I think we're going to do," he said.

"But all across the country, we know that people are dissatisfied with the way that Trump is enforcing these laws. And I think there's going to be a market in Congress for a change.

" On Fox News Thursday, former Acting Department of Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf, who held the role in the first Trump administration and now works for the America First Policy Institute, railed against a Democratic Congress, which will still face Trump's veto. "What you can expect is aggressive oversight on ICE," Wolf said. "They're going to do everything in their power to try to reduce ICE's ability to do its job.

ICE, like any other federal law enforcement or local or state law enforcement, need the latest tools.

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" When asked about the agency's plans, DHS pointed to a tweet from current Sec. Markwayne Mullin that read simply,"Deportations will continue. " On Election Day, White House Border Czar Tom Homan warned of migrants returning to the now-quiet border under Democratic control. "We're going to lose the border if they keep pushing," Homan said on Fox News. "They are going to push to abolish ICE.

You will see chaos like you have never seen before.

" Those at Thursday's protest outside San Diego's federal building said they do want to abolish the agency. "There's no way to reform ICE," Lopez Eguino said. "We need to get rid of it. We need to figure out how we protect immigrants and treat people with dignity and respect.

""I think moderates want to see this problem resolved," he said. "That means immigration reform that's reasonable. But it also starts with enforcing a law in a way that's humane.

" If Democrats do pass Peters' measure, he said he would"dare" Trump to veto it - but its passage alone, he said he believed would place pressure. "Even if President Trump had the veto that we couldn't override, he'd start to get the message - maybe he started getting it on Tuesday - that he's got to do things differently," Peters said.

Under Trump, Congress has allocated more than $200 billion to DHS, funding the agency through the end of his term. Peters noted that's"at a level that's higher than the United States Marines," calling it"absurd.

" "They literally can't spend it fast enough. It's just too much money," he said,"so it's completely available for us to move someplace else as part of our budget authority as Congress. And I think that's what we would intend to do. "