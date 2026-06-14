When DEI inclusion becomes illegal

Over three decades advising institutions and testifying as an expert witness, I've watched organizations confuse political enthusiasm for legal compliance.

The cases aren’t close. The verdicts aren’t small. And the legal standard being applied is 60 years old. Over three decades advising institutions and testifying as an expert witness in fiduciary duty cases, I’ve watched organizations confuse political enthusiasm for legal compliance.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination based on race, sex, religion, national origin, and color. The prohibition is categorical and symmetric: It covers discrimination against any worker on any protected characteristic, regardless of which group the employer intended to benefit. There is no exception for diversity programs. The statute says what it says.

Meritocracy — awarding positions and advancement based on ability and performance rather than demographic identity — is the operative standard the statute establishes. It always has been. What changed in the last decade is that large employers spent years assuming otherwise.. David Duvall, a white male senior vice president, was terminated during a company-wide DEI initiative designed to achieve “a different racial and gender makeup.

” The court found no contemporaneous performance documentation supporting the dismissal — Duvall had received strong reviews throughout his tenure. Attorney fee awards brought the total recovery to approximately $4.4 million.sued IBM in June 2024 over its “diversity modifier” — a quota system governing hiring and managerial bonuses. The state case settled in February 2026, with IBM admitting no wrongdoing and discontinuing the program.

Then, in April 2026, the Department of Justice announced a $17 million False Claims Act settlement against IBM — the first FCA resolution under DOJ’s Civil Rights Fraud Initiative. IBM had certified compliance with anti-discrimination requirements in its federal contracts while allegedly maintaining the same quota practices. The FCA functioning as designed.addressed admissions directly, but Justice Gorsuch’s concurrence signaled the employment implications clearly: Title VII and Title VI “codify a categorical rule of individual equality, without regard to race.

” Thirteen state attorneys general applied that logic to employment immediately. As of 2025, 22 states have enacted anti-DEI legislation. Private plaintiffs are filing Title VII claims at an accelerated rate. Executive Order 14173, signed on Jan. 21, 2025, revoked affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and required DEI compliance certifications with FCA liability for misrepresentation.

That liability is now priced at $17 million and counting. Walmart, Meta, Amazon, McDonald’s, John Deere, and Harley-Davidson have all rolled back programs. Their legal departments reached the same conclusion: The litigation risk no longer justifies programs that can’t survive Title VII scrutiny. , partnering with professional organizations serving underrepresented groups, removing credential requirements that screen out qualified non-traditional candidates — is legal and effective.

Training managers to evaluate on objective criteria is legal. Collecting workforce data to identify structural disparities and then fixing the process rather than targeting the outcome is legal. What falls outside the law is using race or sex as a hiring criterion, in any direction, for any purpose. That line hasn’t moved.

The organizations that understood it built diverse, capable teams without litigation exposure. Those that didn’t will continue to discover, in court, what Title VII has said since 1964: The merit standard and the legal standard are the same thing. The compliance path isn’t complicated. Broader recruiting outreach, objective evaluation, structured interviewing — none of that requires quotas, and all of it is legal.

The organizations that followed it built genuine diversity. The ones that didn’t build litigation exposure. Courts, and now the Department of Justice, have been pricing the difference. Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management.

He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government Data Reveals Deep Educational Disadvantage for White Working-Class StudentsOfficial statistics show white working-class students face the highest rates of absence, special needs, and poor educational outcomes, prompting political debate over the role of poverty versus DEI policies.

Read more »

IHSAA Baseball Semi-State Preview: Championship Paths Set for All Four ClassesThe IHSAA baseball state tournament continues with semi-state games on Saturday across Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A. Key matchups include defending champions Lake Central and Andrean, along with contenders like Center Grove and Evansville Mater Dei. The winners advance to the state finals at Victory Field.

Read more »

California Democrats' World Cup Viewing Conditions Spark BacklashThe California Democratic Party faced criticism after posting a series of messages stating that those who oppose DEI or prefer English-only speech are "not allowed" to watch the World Cup, prompting widespread mockery and debate over politicizing sports.

Read more »

Laverne Cox Has 'Lost So Much Money' Since Trump Killed DEINearly two years into Trump's second term, Laverne Cox is feeling the administration's impact on her wallet as a Black trans woman.

Read more »