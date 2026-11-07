Practical ways partners can learn, heal, and deepen love together.

One of the most fulfilling experiences in any committed relationship is a couple growing together. However, growing together can feel vague and ambiguous, and at times even reduced to an achievement.

Hopefully, this blog will offer concrete suggestions for growing together in ways that feel fulfilling and enjoyable. The idea that people come together and change along the way can feel intimidating. When couples grow together, change loses some of its uneasiness as they talk about it and encourage each other. Couples can certainly grow together as they learn more about each other through shared activities.

Also read Stop waiting for your kids to grow up and take them out instead

Playing tennis, painting the deck, ballroom dancing, scuba diving, and learning to play cribbage can add joy and connection. Shared hobbies do bring couples together.

However, the depth of growing together mostly happens when couples focus their learning on one of three areas: Healing, Love, and Service. When each person’s healing becomes a learning priority, growing together can become the hallmark of the relationship, and the relationship can become an active container for personal growth.. This is an essential ingredient to learning about healing, as each person remains curious about who they are.

Each person accepts that there is no arrival when it comes to knowing ourselves. Was my family of origin happy? What stresses did I face? Was I subjected to a measure of abuse, physical, emotional, or– we take our strong unacceptable urges and translate them into acceptable behaviors such as sports, work, domestic projects, or art..

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It can support our learning to explore books, workshops, training, or work with a therapist. When you want to learn more about healing, it’s important to remain compassionate as you self-examine. Another key is to remain curious without obsessing about every psychological nook and cranny. Louise and John, a couple talking about growing together as they learn about healing.

“John and I have overcome the challenges we faced as children and how those patterns can impact our “What a relief it has been to join Louise in her healing and getting over the idea that learning about healing is only for women. Also, I’m glad to have discovered a legacy of spousal betrayal, which I don’t want to reproduce and pass on to our children,” added John.

A deeply fulfilling place for couples to grow together is taking on an apprenticeship of love. That mostly means learning how to be more relational and emotionally intimate. It also means accepting that no one arrives able to give and receive love perfectly. We’re either devotionally participating in a love apprenticeship or not.

Here are some concrete ways to participate.. It’s great that your partner loves you, but not at the expense of loving yourself. One way to support self-love is to notice how you compare yourself to others and let go of the comparison. It’s a great way to honor your uniqueness.

Wanting to be right makes your partner feel wrong, which doesn't build rapport. Instead of striving to be right, be curious.. Acknowledge when you make a mistake or say or do something hurtful to your partner. Accountability minimizes blame, which makes it safer to live with more heart.

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Be curious about who you are in the relationship, who your partner is, and who you are together. For example, you might notice that you struggle to ask for what you want and see that your partner seems“I’m noticing Abigail’s willingness to take more responsibility to love herself. What a gift that is for me, as I’m not primarily responsible for how she feels about herself.

She tells me when she’s not feeling good about herself, and I ask what I can do. She says, 'Just listen.

'"“Blame seems to be on its way out of our relationship. Cynthia is committed to being more accountable. I decided to do it too. It is quite a joy to witness blame receding, with our individual maturation and the maturity of our relationship taking its place,” explained Abigail.

Growing together can involve quite a bit of psychology. Rather than getting hung up on stereotypical understandings of the wordPaul Dunion, Ed. D., has been in private practice as a psychotherapist and consultant for the past 45 years and has published eight books. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.