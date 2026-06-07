When Buildings Make Us Feel Unwell

Spaces in our built environments can be just as unsettling as a winding road, rough sea, or virtual reality.

Sensory conflict and motion sickness may become a growing concern as building shapes increase in complexity. Reducing sensory conflict in our built environments offers a non-pharmacological approach to motion sickness.

, feeling nauseous and dizzy, on winding mountain roads, rough waters, and in virtual reality. I also experience it in some buildings. , and in most cases, our senses tell us a coherent story.

For example, sound-shape association has been well documented in the Bouba-Kiki effect, where people tend to associate the rounded sound of “Bouba” with its rounded blob shape, and the sharp sounds of “Kiki” with its jagged, spiky shape. The Bouba-Kiki effect is just one example of cross-modal interaction where information from different senses, such as hearing and vision, are linked in the brain.has shown that the phenomenon extends to baby chicks, suggesting that these cross-modal associations may help certain species interpret their environment from the earliest days of life.

For humans, environments that tap into our crossmodal abilities create links between inputs from different senses which help us make meaning from limited sensory information. For example, color can convey a sense of temperature, where blue represents a cold plunge pool, and red a warm bath. Rich textures can elicit our sense of touch through vision alone, as if we were actually touching the material itself. Our brain struggles when it receives mixed messages.

When there is conflict between what one sense communicates and what another does, we become confused, which can manifest as unpleasant symptoms. While the Upside-Down House was intentionally designed to unsettle visitors as entertainment, some buildings unintentionally have the same effect. Advances in digital technology have enabled the creation of new and affordable non-orthogonal building forms, leading to new and unanticipated perceptual experiences.

Asfrom"Sensory Design for All," I share how visitors at the Hamilton Building at the Denver Art Museum have reported feeling dizzy in response to the angled interior walls. For me, this dizzy feeling was particularly strong while climbing the main staircase, where every plane in my view was angled. Not only did the walls and ceiling converge and diverge, but I was also moving along a diagonal incline as I ascended the stairs.

, spatial orientation relies on integrated input from three systems: the vestibular , visual , and proprioceptive systems. Together, these systems help us adjust posture, movement, and maintain desired orientation. In the moment I am on the museum staircase, gravity is pushing down on gravel-like crystals in my inner ear telling my vestibular sensory cells that I am standing upright.

Meanwhile, the disorienting visual cues from the angled planes are signaling that my body is not upright. My brain struggles to make sense of the competing messages and adjust body position, and I feel as if I am oscillating between both positions, upright and angled. Call it a building hangover, this dizzy sensation lasted several hours.at Massachusetts Institute of Technology , particularly in the conference room where the undulating planes reportedly cause one-third of visitors to feel dizzy.

Such dizziness not only creates sensory discomfort, but also raises mobility concerns, potentially increasing the risk of falls due to miscalculated movements from conflicting sensory cues. As construction techniques become more advanced to replicate anti-gravity designs dreamed up in virtual worlds, and technology allows us to develop hybrid virtual-physical spaces, causing virtual reality motion sickness, we may be at greater risk for frequent building-induced motion sickness.

Are we creating a world where we need more and better pharmacological interventions, or simply less sensory conflict in our built environments? . Oxford University Press.

Banasiak, M. . A Sensory Place for All. In G. Lindsay , Contemporary Museum Architecture and Design: Theory and Practice of Place.

New York: Routledge. Koch, A., Cascorbi, I., Westhofen, M., Dafotakis, M., Klapa, S., & Kuhtz-Buschbeck, J. P. . The Neurophysiology and Treatment of Motion Sickness. Loconsole, M., Benavides-Varela, S., & Regolin, L. .

Matching sounds to shapes: Evidence of the bouba-kiki effect in naïve baby chicks. Zhang, L. L., Wang, J. Q., Qi, R. R., Pan, L. L., Li, M., & Cai, Y. L. . Motion Sickness: Current Knowledge and Recent Advance.is Director of Research for Boulder Associates. She bridges cognitive science and design by studying what happens where people meet architecture.

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