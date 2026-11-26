The 100th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going down in the history, not only because of the milestone number, but because it is the first year ever in its 102-year history that the parade will be postponed due to weather.

The tri-state area is preparing for a nor’easter Thanksgiving, with hazardous high winds and rain. The 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going down in the history, not only because of the milestone number, but because it is the first year ever in its 102-year history that the parade will be postponed due to weather.

The news came Thursday afternoon during the balloon inflation event that brings families and fans alike around the perimeter of the Museum of Natural History in the Upper West Side to watch Macy's volunteers inflate the massive characters that are slated to make their way down Manhattan to Macy's in Herald Square.

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"Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized," a Macy's spokesperson said. "Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.