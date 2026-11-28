For the first time since its inaugural 1924 march, the annual event was postponed due to weather.

Workers deflate balloons after Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday, on Nov. 25, 2026 in New York City. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Day Parade will now be broadcast on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET/CT/MT and 7:30 a.m. PT on NBC, available to stream live viaThe Best of Macy’s Black Friday Sale: Pre-Loved Birkins, Olivia Rodrigo Legos and 15 More StandoutsThe rescheduled parade will now air on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET/CT/MT and 7:30 a.m. PT on NBC and simulcast on Telemundo. Since the event airs on NBC, it will also be available to watch live on any streaming service that carries said network, including, then opt to add “Movies Extra Pack + Peacock Premium” where it instructs you to pick your add-ons.

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As indicated, you’ll automatically get two months of the Movies Extra Pack + Peacock included in your subscription . After two months, unless cancelled at any time, DirecTV’s Movies Extra Pack + Peacock will renew monthly at the then-prevailing rate.for the Premium Plus plan. Following the trial, unless cancelled at any time, the subscription will continue at the standard rate..