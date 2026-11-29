When AI agents start spending money, who can trust them?
Payments can no longer be treated as the final step in a transaction; they need to be built into the entire commercial workflow.
AI agents are beginning to move beyond chatbots and take on real-world tasks. In e-commerce, they can search for products, compare suppliers, book services, and, increasingly, pay for purchases on the user’s behalf.
But once an agent gets access to real money, a more fundamental question emerges: how can anyone establish who it is, whom it represents, and whether it is authorized to make a payment? Connecting an AI agent to a bank card is the easy part.
Making it a reliable participant in commerce requires a much more sophisticated infrastructure: one that can break down complex tasks, coordinate multiple agents and large language models , verify identities and permissions, and keep an auditable record of every action. China’s mature mobile payment ecosystem offers a relatively integrated foundation. Cross-border commerce is another matter. Payment networks, identity systems, currencies, and regulatory requirements vary from one market to another.
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