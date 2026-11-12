When a Louis Vuitton Suitcase Becomes a Window on the World

French photographer Bruno Aveillan's new exhibition in Paris is a poetic exploration of travel and the stories told by his Louis Vuitton suitcase.

luggage has long traveled to far-flung places. Whether accompanying explorers or celebrities on their world travels, its trunks and suitcases are built for the journey.

But rarely has a suitcase been put through its paces like Bruno Aveillan’s trusty Alzer 75. The French photographer and director has been inseparable from the monogrammed suitcase for the last 13 years, lugging it from the steamy Amazon jungle to the confines of the North Pole. Eventually it stopped being an accessory and became part of the story.

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Aveillan started photographing the suitcase wherever he went, propping it against trains, rickshaws and barges, resting it in grass dunes and deserts, and exposing it to all manner of wildlife.

“I never set out with a preconceived idea,” he told WWD. “Once I’m there, either something happens, or it doesn’t. ”space adjacent to Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris, coinciding with the Paris Photo fair and marking the final chapter of the French luxury brand’s yearlong celebration of its Aveillan approached the house a year ago with the idea for a book.

He has a long relationship with the brand, having directed, and documented the work of the artisans at the Louis Vuitton workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine for a series on craftsmanship. But his new undertaking came as a surprise to the house, which saw it as an opportunity to showcase its history of outfitting pioneers and adventurers.

“To me, Bruno is a modern-day explorer,” said Aurélie Samuel, director of art, culture and heritage at Louis Vuitton. “The project also offers a fresh perspective on one of the house’s iconic pieces – a heritage design that has endured through the ages and come to represent an entire body of expertise.

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”The exhibition opens with a large-scale image of the suitcase being loaded onto a wooden rowboat in front of the Taj Mahal, taken while Aveillan was shooting a campaign for the Guerlain fragrance Shalimar.

“That was when I thought, ‘As soon as I put it somewhere, it tells a story. ’ There’s a density to the image, a slightly cinematic quality. As a director, it spoke to me immediately,” he recalled. The photographs are organized around seven themes, echoing the chapters of the book, “La Valise,” jointly published by Flammarion and Noir Editions.

, from a bed trunk to the watertight cases ordered by Albert Kahn, the French banker and philanthropist who dispatched photographers to the ends of the earth for his archive documenting global cultures. Developed in the 1950s as a more compact alternative to trunks, the Alzer quickly became popular with luminaries like Lauren Bacall, Audrey Hepburn, André Leon Talley and Bill Wyman, whose suitcases are all on display.essentials, from his Meindl hiking boots to his matcha tea kit and favorite books, such as Jun’ichirō Tanizaki’s essay on aesthetics, “In Praise of Shadows.

”travel without it anymore. I feel a void,” he said.

“After a while, you’ve been through so much together. I don’t think there’s another object in my life as a traveler that’s been with me for so long. ” Admittedly, by today’s standards of wheeled suitcases, the Alzer is not always the most practical companion on the road.

“There is, of course, something slightly absurd about it when you think of convenience and modern transport,” Aveillan conceded. “There have been times when I broke out in a cold sweat because I nearly had it stolen, or almost lost it. ”But it’s also been a gateway to the world, prompting spontaneous conversations and unexpected encounters.

“This suitcase has been an incredible way to connect with people,” Aveillan said. “When they see me photographing it, they get curious and ask questions. I explain the project and often, they want to be in the picture. ” He’s snapped the suitcase with everyone from bikers and desert dwellers, to a sadhu he met at last year’s Kumbh Mela festival in India, who guided him past police guards to meet with an elder.

“I can assure you: they had absolutely no idea what Louis Vuitton was,” Aveillan recalled. “But they were absolutely fascinated with the object. ”Some of the images have a meditative quality, with the suitcase acting like a compass.

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“One of the aspects of beauty I always try to bring out is the fleeting nature of things. The suitcase doesn’t move, but the world does,” Aveillan mused. Samuel compared it to the way Impressionist painters depicted the same subject at different times of day.

“It’s like Monet’s haystack: the light around it changes, while the subject itself remains still,” she said. Every photo has a back story. There was the time when Aveillan was driving on the Silk Road and spotted a Chinese truck carrying a vintage purple Cadillac.

“I’ll never know why it was there,” he said. He slipped the suitcase onto the truck, and another classic frame was born. A shot of the suitcase sitting in the middle of an icy road on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen was unexpectedly challenging.

“It took 20 minutes just to get the suitcase to stay upright. The wind and blizzard were so strong that it kept slipping, sliding and falling over. Eventually, by miracle, the wind died down and I managed to get the shot,” he said. Some of those adventures are documented in the behind-the-scenes film by Mathieu Spadaro that closes the exhibition.

“I think that’s important today, especially for younger generations. AI can make it seem as though you can do anything without leaving your armchair: type three words into a prompt and, just like that, get almost any version of an image that you want,” Aveillan said.

“This is as anti-AI as it gets. It shows how much richness there is still to be found in making images today. This kind of image makes no sense if it’s generated by AI. The value of the series lies in the lived experience behind it,” he added.

With the exhibition set to run until next spring, there’s just one snag: Aveillan wants his suitcase back.

“We’re still negotiating that part, because six months would be quite a long time. In six months, you can live some beautiful adventures,” he said.

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