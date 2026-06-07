When a Good Friendship Turns Bad

If your friend exhibits four behaviors, they may be emotionally mistreating you.

Chasing a friend who emotionally mistreats you may dismantle your mental health. Good friends are hard to come by, so when you find someone in your adult life that you click with, it is fantastic.

You share the same, hobbies, palette, or just simply enjoy each other’s company because it is easy. It’s refreshing to have someone in your life that you do not have tension or conflict with… until you do. Hurt and confused, you try to bring the “weirdness” up, but your friend gets defensive, and things escalate. Now, things are worse than ever.and self-doubt for days.

You cannot sleep and you must force yourself to eat. At this juncture, it is critical to your mental health to know how you should proceed. Should you pursue your friend and fight for the?

For example, are they surprised that you got the promotion or job that you have always wanted? They seem supportive, when you tell them, but they also appear slightly agitated and make a couple of critical comments like, “Don’t have another break down on your first day,” or “I hope your boss doesn’t care about the hundreds of sticky notes you use to stay on track. Most professionals use calendars these days.

” Their usual good-natured tone is replaced by a snarky one that leaves you with a chill. Also, they start “drama” the night before your big day. They send you a curt and cryptic text, out of the blue. You reply politely, wishing to avoid drama at a time when you must have your wits about you.

At the end of your first day, you hope that you receive a celebratory text, as you have done for your friend on numerous occasions, but you don’t hear from them at all, and you are devastated. Second, you get the funny feeling that they are talking about you behind your back. You see a couple of posts onwith them and your mutual friends.

Initially, you are hurt that they did not include you, but you recognize that you have been busy. Yet, more pictures follow, so you try to connect with a few of these friends, but they don’t respond. When you see them at an event, they dote over your friend but give you the cold shoulder. You wonder what your friend has been saying about you, but nobody will give you the time of day.

Third, they blindside you by popping up in your life when you least expect it. For example, they show up at your new job with a sweater that you left at their place a few weeks ago. Startled, but happy that they care, you rush to them for a hug, but they react coldly. They leave as quick as they arrived and, on their way out, you see them chatting with some of your new colleague’s.

You worry that they are trying to sabotage your new job, but then feel completely paranoid. After they leave, your co-workers comment on how “lovely” they are. Your head spins and you feel nauseous. You wonder if you are going “crazy.

” Fourth, they act like nothing has happened. They invite you to lunch and despite the anxiety this causes, you agree. They are cheerful and talkative, which is a little bonkers considering how much they have impacted you lately. During the lunch they talk about spending a lot of time with a close friend, and they brag about their new work project.

You validate both their new friendship and their achievement. As the meal goes on, they fail to ask you about your new job or your latest accomplishments. Glibly, they instruct you to pay because they say they need to leave quickly to make it to a work event. You are angry, hurt, and dumbfounded.

What the heck happened to your friend and your friendship? ---- As difficult as it is, you may need to let this friend go because they exhibit four behaviors that are utilized by a person who emotionally mistreats others. Feeling envious of a friend is human, but how a person handles their jealousy may be a problem. In the example above, the friend does not grapple with their jealousy constructively.

They do not process it with you or a supportive person in their life to get empathy and relief. Instead, they act on it destructively by attempting to sabotage you by breaking down your mental health. TheyNext, they triangulate, meaning they talk about you behind your back to your mutual friends. Distorting things, they mischaracterize you and act like they are the victim.

It is unreal to think that some adults do not consider another side to the story before condemning a friend, but unfortunately this is common. However, if you decide to seek out your mutual friends to tell them your side, they may be additionally rejecting because, to them, you are fueling the fight and continuing the drama. It can further estrange you from these friends.

Alternatively, it may be best to take the high road and keep the issues with your friend between you and them, even though they did not do this. Then, the friend blindsides you by showing up unanticipated. This is a power play because they are not there toor work things out, they want to unsteady you and gain more ammunition to misrepresent you.

Due to their control issues, they also want to “spy” on you to see what you are up to. Essentially, they act aloof and cold, but they really want you to chase them, so they have the power. They bait you with a surprise visit. A friend who does these four things may be a person who does not handle their jealousy or insecurities constructively.

It may be best to quietly mourn the loss of the friendship and move on without them. You can find more on this topic in my book,The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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