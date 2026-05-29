Wheeler Returns with New Album La Voz Favorita Showcasing Musical Diversity

The Puerto Rican artist Wheeler releases his new studio album La Voz Favorita, a 24-track collection blending R&B, trapsoul, reggaeton, and salsa, featuring collaborations with Mora, Luar La L, and others.

After a prolonged absence, Puerto Rican artist Wheeler has returned with his new studio album La Voz Favorita , a 24-track collection that serves as both a retrospective of his career and a celebration of his present musical evolution.

The album, named after his alter ego La Voz Favorita (the favorite voice), showcases Wheeler's versatility as he effortlessly moves through R&B, trapsoul, reggaeton, and even salsa on the track Rubio, a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather. The lead single De Lejitos, which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in April, sets the tone for an album that balances romantic ballads with experimental sounds.

In a press statement, Wheeler explained, I wanted to make my fans proud by giving them the romantic songs they love while also experimenting with different sounds. This album has a little bit of everything, and to me, that's what makes it La Voz Favorita. Every time I listen to it, it reminds me of when I first started calling myself La Voz Favorita. It became part of who I am and how fans know me.

The album features collaborations with a diverse array of artists including Mora, Luar La L, Marcelo Rubio, and Abraham Mateo, each bringing their unique style to the project. Wheeler's ability to blend genres is evident throughout, as he navigates from soulful R&B melodies to the rhythmic pulse of reggaeton and the classic brass of salsa. The track Rubio stands out as a particularly personal piece, honoring his grandfather's memory while also paying homage to traditional salsa music.

Other songs delve into themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience, reflecting Wheeler's growth as an artist and his deep connection with his audience. The production is polished yet organic, with crisp beats and lush instrumentation that highlight Wheeler's vocal prowess. Beyond the music, La Voz Favorita represents a significant milestone in Wheeler's career. As a Latin up-and-coming artist, he has carved a niche for himself by staying true to his roots while embracing innovation.

The album's title is more than just a nickname; it embodies the trust and admiration his fans have placed in him. Wheeler's journey to this point has been marked by dedication and creative exploration, and this album encapsulates that spirit. With La Voz Favorita, he not only reinforces his status as a rising star in the Latin music scene but also invites listeners to experience the full spectrum of his artistry.

From the infectious energy of the up-tempo tracks to the intimate emotion of the slower ones, this album is a testament to Wheeler's unique voice and his unwavering commitment to his craft





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