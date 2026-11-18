The Wheel of Time franchise continues to thrive with a new board game funded by 6000 backers. War of the Dragon raises $1166993 despite the 2025 TV show cancellation.

The enduring popularity of the high fantasy universe created by Robert Jordan proves that the cancellation of a television adaptation does not extinguish fan enthusiasm. Although Amazon Prime Video unceremoniously canceled The Wheel of Time series in 2025 after three seasons, the intellectual property remains robust. This resilience is demonstrated by the massive success of a new board game adaptation. The project has secured significant financial backing from the community, ensuring the franchise's presence in popular culture continues despite the absence of the live-action show.

Massive Crowdfunding Success for New Board Game

War of the Dragon: The Wheel of Time, a new grand strategy board game, has successfully raised $1,166,993 from over 6,000 backers through Kickstarter and BackerKit campaigns. The game is created by Dire Wolf and is set to begin shipping to supporters in June 2027. This financial achievement highlights the continued demand for content set in the world of the Two Rivers and the broader lands of the series. The funds raised indicate that fans are eager to engage with the lore in new formats beyond streaming television.

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Epic Conflict Between Light and Darkness

The board game chronicles the epic conflict between the forces of light and darkness, embodied in Rand al'Thor, The Dragon Reborn, and his eternal nemesis, The Dark One. As described in the official synopsis, players step into the roles of key figures to wage war across a land of magic, ancient prophecies, and powerful armies. The objective is to either save the world or destroy it, mirroring the high stakes of Robert Jordan's original novels. This mechanic allows enthusiasts to experience the grand scale of the narrative in a tangible, strategic format.

Rich Literary Legacy and Posthumous Continuations

The world of The Wheel of Time spans fourteen novels published between 1990 and 2013. The final three novels in the series were finished posthumously by Brandon Sanderson, who ensured the continuity of the complex plotlines. This literary foundation provides the depth and structure necessary for the board game adaptation. The success of the novel series established it as one of the most successful high fantasy franchises of all time. The board game serves as a bridge between the written word and interactive entertainment.

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Detailed Reward Tiers and Additional Add-Ons

Supporters could choose from four pledge tiers, including Prologue, The Dragon Reborn, The One Power, and The Last Battle Bundle. The second tier, The Dragon Reborn, costs $90 and includes the War of the Dragon: The Wheel of Time® - The Dragon Reborn Edition along with Backerkit access. The escalating price points reflect the increasing number of items included in each package. Additional add-ons are available for purchase, such as acrylic stands of favorite characters, playmats, art prints, and card sleeves.

Looking Ahead to the 2027 Release

Although the live-action television series is no longer in production, this board game marks the first major board game set in the high fantasy universe. It offers the ultimate TTRPG experience for fans who were disappointed by the #SaveWoT campaign's failure to save the show. With over 6,000 backers having already committed, the community remains loud and proud. The wait until the June 2027 shipping date will allow supporters to anticipate a unique way to engage with the saga.