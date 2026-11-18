Manas Choure from Philadelphia nearly won $40,000 on Wheel of Fortune but failed the final Bonus Round puzzle on November 16, ending his chance at $60,550.

Manas Choure, a contestant from Philadelphia, missed out on a $40,000 bonus prize on Wheel of Fortune during an episode that aired on November 16. The math and science enthusiast from the Philadelphia area came close to securing the major payout but ultimately fell short due to a challenging final puzzle in the Bonus Round.

Core Details of the November 16 Gameplay

Manas Choure competed against Jalon Brooks from Las Vegas and Ronda Culver, who is from Birmingham and a known Auburn War Eagle fan. The game featured three Fortune Frenzies where Choure solved one, Culver solved two, and Brooks solved one. Choure initially took the lead by solving Paddles, Propellers, and Portholes, which brought his total to $9,150.

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Ronda Culver then solved the 80s Music puzzle with the song You Give Love A Bad Name, earning a Wild Card worth $3,000. However, she hit Bankrupt in the next round, which eliminated the Wild Card. Manas Choure responded by solving Beer-Battered Onion Rings, winning a trip to New York City that included a VIP visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and raising his total to $20,550.

Jalon Brooks ultimately went home with $3,000. Ronda Culver solved two Triple Toss-ups, and Brooks solved the third. Culver also managed to solve the final puzzle, Look It Up In the Dictionary, finishing with a total of $10,800. This result set the stage for Choure to advance to the Bonus Round, where his fate would be decided.

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Stakeholder Positions on the Difficult Puzzle

Manas Choure selected Place as his category for the Bonus Round. He was dealt the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, which he used to pick P, D, G, and A. The board revealed a puzzle with the structure minus R-S minus P, which proved to be extremely difficult. Choure guessed Hardship and Turnip before time expired, but the correct answer was Workshop.

Host Ryan Seacrest acknowledged the difficulty of the puzzle, stating it would be a tough one to get to this point. The envelope contained $40,000, meaning that had Choure solved the puzzle, his total winnings would have reached $60,550. The missed opportunity highlighted the high stakes and intense pressure faced by contestants in the final moments of the game.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Consequences

The outcome of the November 16 episode left fans with a mix of admiration for Choure's strong performance and sympathy for his near-miss. While he did not win the extra cash, his victory over Jalon Brooks and Ronda Culver secured his place in the show's winners circle. The loss of the Bonus Round prize serves as a stark reminder of the narrow margins between winning big and walking away with a smaller but still significant amount.

Choure's journey on the show included solving multiple puzzles under pressure, including the Paddles, Propellers, and Portholes segment that put him in the lead. His final total of $20,550 reflects a strong showing, even without the Bonus Round payout. The incident underscores the unpredictable nature of Wheel of Fortune, where a single puzzle can determine the final financial outcome for the day.