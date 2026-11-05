Wheel of Fortune Contestant Misses $100,000 Bonus with Auto Body Shop Puzzle

New Jersey contestant Malagiere earned $13,300 on Wheel of Fortune but failed to solve the final puzzle, missing the $100,000 prize. See details on his game.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Malagiere from Howell, New Jersey, narrowly missed securing a major financial jackpot during a recent taping of the iconic game show. Despite accumulating a solid total of $13,300 through consistent play and strategic wins, he was unable to solve the final puzzle. The envelope he opened revealed a $100,000 prize, marking a heartbreaking end to his appearance on the program.

The Final Puzzle and Prize Outcome

Malagiere entered the high-stakes Bonus Round with $13,300 already in his pocket. The puzzle letters provided were R, S, T, L, N, and E. He successfully selected H, D, M, and A from the additional choices available to him. However, these selections were insufficient to decode the phrase Auto Body Shop. The failure to solve this specific puzzle cost him the opportunity to win the six-figure reward. He left the stage with his accumulated winnings, which remained at $13,300.

Also read See Wheel of Fortune’s Ryan Seacrest Comfort Player After $50,000 Loss

Gameplay Highlights and Setbacks

His journey to the final round was not without challenges. Malagiere encountered a Bankrupt square during the regular game, which temporarily halted his progress. Despite this setback, he recovered his footing and demonstrated strong word-solving skills. He successfully solved the puzzle Parking Space Invaders, which brought his total to $9,650 at that stage of the show.

His momentum continued as he won the Triple Toss-Up. This victory allowed him to accumulate additional value from the board. He ultimately cracked the final puzzle of the main game, pushing his total winnings to $13,300. This performance set the stage for his appearance in the Bonus Round, where he faced the pressure of the final puzzle.

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Competitors and Prize Puzzle Winner

Malagiere competed alongside two other contestants on this episode. Katie Henkenius finished the game with $12,430 in winnings. She secured a trip to St. Maarten by solving the Prize Puzzle during the second round. Henkenius had taken the lead early in the game with $2,100 before the scoring dynamics shifted. Her performance highlighted the competitive nature of the episode.

The third contestant, Stacey Colson, ended the Second Round with $2,000. Her total was significantly lower than her competitors. Colson's performance differed from the high-stakes battle between Malagiere and Henkenius. The presence of these three players created a dynamic board situation throughout the taping.

Personal Details and Tailgating Traditions

Malagiere, who hails from Howell, New Jersey, shared personal details with host Ryan Seacrest before the game began. He revealed a deep passion for football and the culture surrounding tailgating. He mentioned that he is a longtime season-ticket holder for the New York Giants. For him, the pregame gathering is just as important as the actual game action.

His approach to tailgating menus changes depending on the visiting team. He explained that if the team playing against the Giants is from New Orleans, his menu would feature jambalaya. Conversely, if the visiting team is the Las Vegas Raiders, he prepares giant shrimp cocktail. These culinary traditions reflect his engagement with the team's history and identity.

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Article Context and Reporting Details

This report focuses on the specific outcomes of the Wheel of Fortune episode featuring Malagiere. The details regarding his winnings and the puzzle outcome are based on the episode results. Other news items regarding entertainment figures and upcoming movies are unrelated to this specific game show appearance. The focus remains on the gameplay and the financial outcome for the New Jersey contestant. The article provides a factual account of the events that transpired during his time on the show.