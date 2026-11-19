Ashley Higginbotham secured a $64,895 total win on Wheel of Fortune, including a $44,645 Cadillac, after solving the bonus puzzle Glazed Doughnut.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Ashley Higginbotham delivered one of the most memorable performances in recent history by winning a grand total of $64,895 during her latest episode. The Nashville resident defeated fellow contestants Michael Gobiel and Bayani Domingo to claim the top prize, which included a cash haul and a brand-new Cadillac valued at $44,645.

Her victory was cemented by a flawless bonus round where she correctly solved the puzzle Glazed Doughnut in the Food and Drink category. The reveal of the luxury car triggered an immediate and raw emotional response, causing Higginbotham to drop to the floor, cover her face, and cry tears of joy as host Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope.

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The gameplay began with Higginbotham demonstrating sharp puzzle-solving skills by clearing two Fortune Frenzies. Bayani Domingo also solved two puzzles, including Speak Into the Microphone which earned him $2,300 and a Wild Card. Domingo added Duty Free Range Chicken to his board, bringing his subtotal to $7,700 before the end of the main game.

Michael Gobiel managed to solve one Fortune Frenzy and later cleared New York's Fifth Avenue to finish with $9,000. In contrast, Higginbotham's steady performance allowed her to take home $20,250 from the main game, giving her a commanding lead as she entered the final bonus challenge.

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Her main game winnings were bolstered by solving the prize puzzle, Slipping on a Banana Peel. That success awarded her an all-expenses-paid trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and pushed her game earnings to $16,250. She further extended her lead by solving two Triple Toss-ups for an additional $4,000.

In the bonus round, Higginbotham selected the Food and Drink category and strategically added the letters C, G, P, and O to the board. The puzzle layout appeared complex, but her quick thinking allowed her to guess Glazed Doughnut before time expired. Her excitement was palpable as she jumped around the stage immediately after the solution was confirmed.

The emotional peak of the episode occurred when Seacrest revealed the Cadillac. Higginbotham's genuine reaction resonated deeply with viewers, with social media users quickly praising her for her composure under pressure and her heartfelt display of happiness. The moment has already been cited as one of the standout highlights of the week.

This significant payout of $64,895 marks one of the highest recent earnings for a contestant on the long-running game show. Her journey from the opening round to the final bonus solution exemplifies the excitement and unpredictability that draws millions of fans to the program each week.

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While other contestants like Luke have previously won over $100,000, Higginbotham's win stands out for its combination of strategic play and emotional resonance. The episode provided a genuinely memorable experience for fans, showcasing the high stakes and life-changing rewards that define the modern era of Wheel of Fortune.