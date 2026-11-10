Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest Admits Puzzle Difficulty as Fan Loses $70,348 Bonus

Abhi Bhatt walked away empty-handed from a $70,348 prize on Wheel of Fortune after failing to solve the final Bonus Round puzzle on November 6, sparking widespread viewer outrage over the selection.

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest acknowledged the significant difficulty of a controversial final puzzle after contestant Abhi Bhatt left the set with zero additional winnings from a potential $70,348 bonus prize. The incident occurred during the taping for the episode that aired on November 6, sparking immediate and widespread frustration among the show's viewership. Fans expressed their disappointment on social media platforms, arguing that the specific puzzle posed an unfair challenge even for experienced players.

Bhatt entered the Bonus Round with a substantial $20,348 in winnings, a figure built on a commanding performance during the regular game. He successfully solved three Fortune Frenzy puzzles and secured victories in two of the three Triple Toss-up rounds. His strong play included solving a clue about posing for a family photo, which won him a trip to Vietnam, establishing a clear lead over his competitors.

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For the final segment, Bhatt selected the category What Are You Doing? and received the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E from the show. He subsequently added C, D, H, and A to the board. The resulting pattern displayed on the screen was S_ _ _ N _ _ _ _ _ CAR, presenting a seemingly straightforward but ultimately elusive challenge under the pressure of the clock.

Under intense time constraints, Bhatt offered two incorrect guesses. He first suggested Spinning Up A Car, followed by Shining Up The Car. Neither answer was accepted by the show. The correct solution was Souping Up My Car, a phrase that would have granted him the $50,000 envelope. This win would have pushed his total winnings to $70,348, but he walked away with no additional money.

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Ryan Seacrest, the long-time host of Wheel of Fortune, publicly admitted that the puzzle was difficult and validly challenged the contestant. He stated, I think this is a challenging one, directly addressing the controversy surrounding the final answer. However, this admission did little to calm the storm of criticism from the audience, who felt the puzzle was nearly impossible to solve fairly.

The backlash centered heavily on the phrase Souping Up My Car, with some viewers questioning the meaning of the idiom entirely. One user wrote that the final puzzle was bad and that they did not even know how the word was spelled. Another commenter joked about the absurdity by suggesting that the menu for the night was Cadillac bisque, highlighting the surreal nature of the missed opportunity.

Other fans explained that souping up a car refers to modifying a vehicle for increased power. One viewer noted that hearing the phrase used as a present-tense verb in this context felt extremely awkward and weird. The confusion over the idiom became a central point of debate, with many viewers feeling that the puzzle relied on obscure slang rather than common knowledge.

Despite the Bonus Round loss, Bhatt defeated his fellow contestants decisively. Maureen Staser, a retired registered nurse from Gig Harbor, Washington, finished the game with $3,200. Andrew Dugger, an Air Force veteran from Prescott Valley, Arizona, left with $8,850. While Staser and Dugger also left with their base winnings, the focus remains on Bhatt's near-miss.

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The incident continues to pressure the show's producers regarding Bonus Round puzzle selection and clarity. The backlash adds pressure on the show to ensure that final puzzles are both challenging and accessible to the general audience. For now, Bhatt's near-miss stands as one of the season's most debated moments among fans.

The controversy highlights the delicate balance game show producers must maintain when designing final challenges. While puzzles need to be difficult enough to be exciting, they also need to be solvable by the average viewer. The intense reaction to this specific episode suggests that the audience has high expectations for fairness and clarity in the final moments of the show.