WHC Payroll Company terminates Westin Seattle management early 2027, displacing 423 staff. New operator promises successorship jobs for employees under collective bargaining agreements.

WHC Payroll Company will cease its management of The Westin Seattle in early 2027, resulting in the permanent termination of all 423 hotel employees. This decisive action follows the property owner's formal decision to end the existing management agreement with the current operator. The employment terminations are scheduled to take effect between January 26 and February 8, 2027, though Westin anticipates the cutoff will likely occur at the close of business on January 26.

Operational Transition and Workforce Impact

The affected workforce spans a wide array of essential hotel departments, including housekeeping, banquet services, food and beverage operations, guest services, maintenance, security, and administrative roles. Management positions, including the hotel's general manager, are also included in the termination list. The hotel, situated at 1900 Fifth Avenue in downtown Seattle, is expected to remain open under a new operator and employer. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, the new management intends to offer employment to substantially all affected employees.

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Union Representation and Successorship Terms

The new operator has committed to offering terms comparable to current employment, including honoring contractual successorship provisions in applicable collective bargaining agreements. Some employees are represented by UNITE HERE Local 8, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 77. The filing specifies that collective bargaining agreements will determine whether represented employees possess bumping rights. This ensures that union members may have priority or specific protections during the transition period.

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Next Steps for Displaced Employees

Westin stated that meetings with hotel employees would be scheduled in the coming weeks to share information about opportunities with the new operator. These sessions are designed to provide clarity on how the transition will proceed and to address any concerns regarding job retention. The filing highlights that the new operator aims to retain the majority of the current workforce, minimizing the disruption to the hotel's operations and the local economy. Employees are encouraged to attend these meetings to understand their specific rights and potential offers.