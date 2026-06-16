WhatsApp Web is finally getting group calls, so you can leave your phone on your desk

WhatsApp is rolling out group voice and video call support to its web client, letting beta testers start calls directly from the browser.

WhatsApp is bringing group voice and video calls to its web client, closing a gap that has existed since individual calling support arrived earlier this year.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently rolling out to beta testers and lets users start group calls directly from their browser. Up to 32 participants, no desktop app requirement Group voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web support up to 32 participants, matching the cap already in place on the mobile and desktop apps. The update also introduces call links, which let users invite others to group calls by sharing a unique URL.

A waiting room option is also available for calls that require tighter control over who gets in. Screen sharing will work during group video calls as well. Like individual web calls, group calls are end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol. Encryption is on by default and requires no setup from the user.

A meaningful upgrade for Linux users The rollout is particularly beneficial for Linux users, as WhatsApp doesn’t offer a desktop app for Linux. So far, this meant that anyone on the platform had to switch to their phone to answer group calls. With web calling now extended to groups, Linux users can participate directly from the browser. Recommended Videos The feature is currently limited to users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta program.

WABetaInfo says the rollout is ongoing and expects it to reach more users over the coming weeks. WhatsApp has not announced a timeline for the stable release.





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