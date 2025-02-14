WhatsApp Gets a Personal Touch: New Themes and Wallpapers

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update that focuses on user personalization, allowing them to customize their chat experience with a variety of new themes and wallpapers.

WhatsApp is rolling out a major update focused on personalization, allowing users to customize their chat experience with new themes and wallpapers. The update introduces a range of pre-set chat themes, enabling users to change both the background and chat bubbles or mix and match colors to suit their preferences. Users can also choose from 30 new wallpaper options. For those seeking a truly unique backdrop, the app allows uploading backgrounds from their camera roll.

WhatsApp also enables users to apply the same theme to all chats or individualize each conversation with distinct themes. It's important to note that these customizations are only visible to the user and not shared with others in the conversation. To personalize chats individually, iPhone users need to click on the chat name at the top of the screen. While the update has been announced today, it will be gradually rolled out globally over the coming weeks.





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WHATSAPP Personalization Themes Wallpapers Chat Customization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GoFundMe Campaigns Offer Personal Touch to California Wildfires TragedyAs California wildfires rage, GoFundMe campaigns offer a personal connection to the devastation, allowing donors to support specific victims and their stories.

Read more »

Trump's Personal Touch Secures Controversial Cabinet PicksDespite initial skepticism from some Republicans, President Trump has successfully confirmed most of his controversial cabinet nominees, including Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump's strategy involved personal conversations with senators, extensive engagement from Vice President JD Vance, and assurances from nominees regarding their past views. This approach showcases a softer side to Trump's leadership compared to the more aggressive tactics used by his allies outside the White House.

Read more »

WhatsApp to Add One-on-One Event Feature for Personal Appointments and RemindersWhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to create and share events in one-on-one chats, making it easier to set up personal appointments and reminders.

Read more »

Mythic Quest Season 4 Gets PersonalThe new season of Mythic Quest explores the evolving relationships and personal lives of its characters as they navigate the complexities of the gaming industry.

Read more »

What Angelina Jolie’s Netflix Callas Biopic 'Maria' Gets Right and What it Gets WrongAngelina Jolie as Maria Callas in &39;Maria&39;

Read more »

Reinhart gets 30th goal, Maurice gets 900th win as Panthers ease past Blackhawks 5-1Sam Reinhart got his 30th goal of the season and added two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for the third time in the last four games and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1. Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Jonah Gadjovich also scored for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for the Panthers.

Read more »