Whatnot Predicts 2027 Trends Shrek Lego and PS3

Whatnot reveals top resale trends for 2027. Discover why Shrek Lego, PS3 consoles, and specific fashion brands are set to surge in value for collectors.

Online auction platform Whatnot has identified the specific collectibles and fashion items poised to dominate the resale market in 2027. The company analyzed its vast database of search and purchase data from 2026 to forecast the next wave of high-demand items for British buyers and sellers. This strategic insight highlights a shift toward nostalgia-driven purchases, with vintage gaming hardware and specific licensed merchandise expected to see significant price increases.

Shrek Lego and PS3 Market Forecast

Shrek Lego collections are predicted to experience a major boom in 2027. This surge is driven by a combination of adult collectors seeking to relive their childhood and a revived interest in the 2001 film. Orders for Shrek Lego figures recently spiked 30-fold in a single month after a new edition was released. Whatnot data indicates that fans are increasingly combining nostalgic play with modern collecting habits.

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The PlayStation 3 console and its associated game library are also set to boom as the system turns 20 years old in March 2027. Searches for PS3 items on the platform increased by 360 percent during 2026. This milestone anniversary is expected to trigger a wave of investment and buying activity from gamers looking to preserve classic titles.

Resale Value Drivers and Toy Trends

Jellycat plush toys remain a cornerstone of the resale market, with orders up 13-fold in 2026. Rare characters such as the Luxe Bunny fetch 77 percent more than a typical Jellycat model. The highest-selling Jellycat this year commanded a price of £850. Daniel Fisher, head of categories and expansion for Europe at Whatnot, emphasized that condition, completeness, and rarity are the primary factors driving resale value. A Jellycat with its original tags still attached sells for 37 percent more than one without them.

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Squishies, the small squeezable polyurethane toys shaped like animals or food, have replaced Labubus as Britain's breakout toy. Searches for Squishies rose 100-fold this year, while Labubu searches fell by 89 percent. This shift illustrates the rapid turnover of viral trends in the online auction space. Sellers are advised to monitor search volume closely to time their listings effectively.

Vintage Pokemon and Football Card Market

Vintage Pokemon cards are seeing renewed interest as collectors focus on iconic characters. Searches for these cards went up 164 percent last year. The release of the franchise's 30th anniversary in September attracted hundreds of thousands of first-time buyers to Whatnot. Many of these buyers are adults who grew up with the game in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Charizard and Eevee cards remain the most searched items within the category.

Football cards continue to be a backbone of the collecting market in the UK. Arsenal card orders surged 490 percent in 2026 following the club's Premier League-winning season. For 2027, Whatnot identifies Liverpool cards as the next hot trend. The club has gained momentum since the new season began, with players like Florian Wirtz and Virgil van Dijk among the most purchased. Additionally, the arrival of the Women's World Cup in 2027 is expected to drive significant interest in women's football cards.

High-End Fashion Resale Insights

British shoppers are prioritizing quality over quantity in the fashion sector. Searches for Mulberry, the British luxury brand known for the Bayswater and Alexa bags, jumped by 500 percent this year. Buyers can still find value, as a Vintage Mulberry Daria Hobo bag sold for £285 in October. On official resale sites, similar items often command prices around £500. This disparity presents opportunities for informed sellers.

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Searches for Coach handbags also rose by 600 percent. Marks & Spencer resale clothing saw searches increase by 26 percent. Fisher advises sellers to check their homes for well-kept vintage pieces from brands like Marks & Spencer, Coach, or Mulberry. Retaining original tags, boxes, and dust bags is crucial for maximizing the resale price of these items. Classic accessories are being restyled, creating fresh demand for timeless vintage fashion.