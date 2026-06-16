WhatCable: Free macOS App Deciphers USB-C Cable Capabilities

WhatCable is a free macOS menu bar app that scans USB-C cables to reveal their specifications, including charging speed, data transfer rates, and chipset info, helping users avoid cheap or mismatched cables.

The USB-C connector has become the universal standard for charging and data transfer, largely thanks to the European Union's mandate that forced Apple to abandon its proprietary Lightning port on iPhones.

However, this ubiquity has brought a new problem: not all USB-C cables are created equal. A cable that looks identical to another might support vastly different speeds and power delivery. Enter WhatCable, a free macOS menu bar app launched in May 2026 that aims to eliminate this confusion. Developed by Darryl Morley, WhatCable allows users to run a diagnostic scan on any USB-C cable connected to their Mac.

The app provides a comprehensive report including the cable's specifications, chipset information, power rating, and data transfer capabilities. It distinguishes between standards like USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, and cheaper, lower-quality cables that flood online marketplaces. This tool is invaluable for ensuring you are using the right cable for fast charging or high-speed data transfers, preventing potential damage or slow performance. The app runs silently in the macOS menu bar and offers notifications for cable connections and disconnections.

It can also be launched from the Dock for quick access. WhatCable goes beyond basic identification; it checks for trust signals to detect anomalous or potentially malicious cables, adding a layer of security. The app is open source, with its code available on GitHub, allowing developers to inspect and contribute to its functionality. This transparency ensures that users can trust the diagnostics it provides.

For macOS users, WhatCable is a game-changer, offering a level of cable analysis that was previously only possible with specialized hardware. However, the app is currently exclusive to macOS, leaving Windows and Linux users with alternative solutions. On Windows, there is no direct software equivalent to WhatCable. Users must rely on hardware tools like the Treedix USB Tester from Amazon, which provides similar cable diagnostics through a physical device.

These testers come in various versions, offering detailed readouts of voltage, current, data protocols, and more. They are straightforward to use but require a purchase and physical connection.

In contrast, the Linux community has embraced WhatCable's open-source nature. Several developers have forked the project and created ports for different Linux desktop environments. Notably, a KDE version is available that operates both from the terminal and with a graphical user interface, catering to users who prefer either method. This version works seamlessly even on systems without the Gnome desktop, expanding accessibility.

While WhatCable is macOS-specific, its open-source license ensures that creative developers can adapt it to other platforms, gradually bridging the gap for users across operating systems





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