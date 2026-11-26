What You Need To Know Before Watching 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2
The only season 1 recap you need.
thriller has given us plenty to keep track of: a forbidden affair, a teenage girl’s murder, a whole lot of secrets, and enough backstabbing to make even the most dysfunctional friend group look tame.
Now, Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks are back for another round of small-town chaos. Beforereturns for season 2, here’s a refresher on everything that happened in season 1 — including who killed Abby Jackson, which characters didn’t make it out alive and where things stand between Sophie and Margo.
Trying to start over after a personal tragedy, Sophie moves from Boston to a conservative fictional town in East Texas with her husband, Graham , but she quickly gets drawn into the orbit of Margo, the glamorous, influential wife of Graham’s new boss, Jed Banks . The two meet at an NRA fundraiser, and Sophie is immediately drawn to Margo’s confidence and lifestyle.
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