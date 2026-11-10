What You Need to Know About Medicare and Open Enrollment for 2027

Curious about your Medicare plan?Host Kari Hawker-Diaz spoke to Christian Brindle with Everything Senior Insurance to debunk common myths about open enrollment

Host Kari Hawker-Diaz spoke to Christian Brindle with Everything Senior Insurance to debunk common myths about open enrollment, and how they can help you learn what your options are for the coming year.

The Glen Canyon Institute calls the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water level an “opportunity” to consider bolder, larger solutions to stabilize the water supplyTwo Utah-based companies have distanced themselves from the “I’ve Had It” podcast after hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed at a social media post aA Herriman couple said teenagers have repeatedly pounded on their door at night, and they hope the ongoing harassment will finally end.

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Kevin and Vicki Humphrey,As Sandy City Council members consider whether to contribute $157,000 toward a study of a possible Highland Drive extension through Dimple Dell, residents are rResearchers believe the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water levels will delay emergency actions and conservation efforts needed by Upper Basin states, but it wil