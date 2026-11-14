What Would It Take for Me to Start Tracking My Kids’ Locations?

My son went missing for 18 interminable hours. I still think relying on technology to keep kids safe yokes families into a state of complacency.

I don’t track my kids’ locations. This is one of the few hard lines I’ve committed to as a parent, and one I’veover the years.

My reasons for this, as I’ve said before, are pretty straightforward: I believe that everyone has a right to privacy, even kids. Privacy as I understand is essential for self-determination and for the development of one’s sense of autonomy. I’ve come to feel strongly about this. My principles are undermined daily by the overshadowing fact that tech companies violate all of our privacy on an ongoing basis by using data we constantly shed to develop models that predict our behavior.

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This predictive technology puts constant ambient pressure on our cognition through ads, and if I spend even a few moments really thinking about this, I become depressed. For many people, it’s reason enough to give up on the concept of privacy entirely. If real privacy is no longer possible, why pretend otherwise? Just give into the convenience of Find My and move on.

I choose the opposite approach: The small pockets of privacy that we have left should be defended like tiny free states. But these principles of mine were put to the test a couple of weekends ago when, for 18 interminable hours, I didn’t know where my 12-year-old son was. It was the afternoon of Halloween, and my son was making plans to go trick-or-treating with a friend.

He’s just started middle school at a new school across town, and we haven’t met any of his friends yet — none of them live in our neighborhood. My son loves mapping routes on public transit and has no trouble getting around, so when he announced he’d be taking the bus and subway to his friend’s house, we thought nothing of it.

He’d gone to this kid’s house before in fact, and reported afterward, with evident satisfaction, that it was an easy trip. The fact that I had never met this kid’s parents — that I didn’t have their phone numbers or even their last names — registered in my mind as a fleeting hesitation as he made for the door. He has his own phone, so I naively assumed that I didn’t necessarily need that information, anyway.

“Have one of the parents text me when you get there, okay? ” I said, to his back.

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“Okay, bye! ” he said, as the door slammed behind him. And that was the last we heard from him until noon the next day, when our family group chat, by that point molten with sustained hysteria, was graced with the arrival of a text from him reading, “hi sry my phone died.

” In the interim, lots of things happened, the details of which are not quite interesting enough for prime time, the overall gist being, “and then we worried some more, in a new way. ” Here are some highlights, though: Around ten p.m. on Halloween night, having called and texted our son for hours to no avail and exhausted every possible scenario that would get us in touch with the friend’s parents , we decided to call the police.

When the dispatcher announced that they’d be sending a cruiser over, I meekly wondered if that was really necessary? It suddenly felt very serious, which I already knew it was, but I was still desperately seeking some way of soothing myself into believing that it wasn’t.

“He’s 12,” the dispatcher reminded me, helpfully. “We have to investigate the home. ” The two young cops who arrived proceeded to meticulously search my son’s bedroom. They paged through the notebooks where he draws monsters carrying oversized medieval weapons and sorted through his collection of foreign coins.

They asked questions about what kind of guy he is, trying to ascertain whether he had run away or had perhaps been lured. No, no — the most likely scenario, we sheepishly informed them, was that he had left his phone on silent in his backpack and forgotten about it entirely. Not exactly a police matter. And yet — what was left to do?

They ended up being able to geolocate him within a 500-meter radius using his phone number, and the area fit the description of where he said he was going. Halfway-relieved that at the very least he seemed to have made it to his friend’s place, we went to bed, where I lay awake for the rest of the night hard at work on self-recrimination.

The next morning, when we tried calling him again and he still didn’t answer, my husband and I unlocked a new, more elevated level of panic, born of the grim certainty that every other parent we knew was fully aware of where their 12-year-old was, making us true outliers, real one-of-one-type guys. This is a feeling of horror that, it turns out, compels a person to start wandering aimlessly, so I drove across town to the 500-meter radius and started going door-to-door.

People are very nice to you, when you say you’re looking for your kid, although one insufferable man was unable to resist indulging in some moral oneupmanship about how I “seemed so calm” and that “ifThere’s more, but that’s enough. When my son’s text finally popped up, I was only a block away from where he was, but I doubt I would have found him by myself.

When I went to pick him up, his friend’s parents, having pieced our ordeal together, were extremely apologetic. My son, they said, seemed so mature. It hadn’t even occurred to them to remind him to check in with us. I assured them, as I ushered him down the front steps toward the car where I would soon struggle to convey the seismic impact of our worry, that it wasn’t their fault at all.

In the midst of my panic I had become convinced that my hubristic refusal to use location tracking, compounded by the audacity of making that refusal public by writing about it, had lined up the karmic cue ball. A friend came to join me on my fruitless neighborhood search, and when we met up I broke down in tears of shame. How can someone who writes about parenting for a living be so stupid?

I wasn’t only beside myself with worry, I also was humiliated. Once my son was back home and we’d all had a chance to talk it out, I regained some clarity. A friend asked me if this was making me rethink my stance toward surveillance. No, I decided.

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I regret failing to set clear expectations about checking in, and I regret not getting in touch with his friend’s parents, but I don’t regret my decision not to track him. Location tracking belongs to the larger category of technologies of convenience that I wrote about almost a year ago when I proposed “friction-maxxing. ” In removing friction, these technologies relieve us of many of our responsibilities.

They do the work of life for us — they even remove the step of finding out the friend’s parents’ numbers and shooting them a quick text saying hi and introducing myself. But even as I resisted using location tracking, I relied on the fact of my son having a phone as an excuse not to do my due diligence. When that crutch failed, I was left without recourse.

All of this trouble would have been avoided if we’d instilled in our son a habit of checking in. If we had established clear and consistent expectations, if we’d defined checking in as part of our family culture, none of this would have happened. If we’d made a point of reaching out to the other parents as a matter of habit and protocol — common courtesy, really — our bases would have been covered.

None of this is what you’d call a heavy lift, and that is where we failed. This entire ordeal is what happens when you fall into the uncanny valley between active, deliberate responsibility and a lazy reliance on technologies of convenience. We figured that since he had a phone, he’d use it, and we relied on an ambient feeling of order and control as a substitute for actual parental responsibility.

This barely aware abdication of responsibility was the source of my humiliation — not the fact that I hadn’t been tracking my son. Shame, especially when it comes to our parenting, is an unbearable feeling, but tracking my kids’ locations is not going to make my shame go away.

It feels important as a parent to constantly incorporate our experiences into a larger story of how we’re just doing our best, but in this case, I really hadn’t been doing my best, and that was at the very source of my shame. I understand why some people track their kids — they want peace of mind, can you blame them?

I can’t, exactly, but I think that peace of mind costs us too much.continues to mount, despite my idiotic example, that you shouldn’t — you and your children will be dignified with the responsibility of being accountable to others through your actions. For young people, this is an important part of growing up. It’s learning to be considerate, to think of others’ feelings.

In the aftermath of all this we talked to my son about how his forgetfulness had caused a crisis for our family, one that would take a while to recover from. Kids’ autonomy should come with certain responsibilities, and we hadn’t conveyed that clearly. Relying on technology to keep your kids safe yokes families into a state of bovine complacency.

It invites us all into a stupefying cradle of surveillance that absolves everyone of the basic courtesies of social life — an introduction between parents, a thoughtful note that you’re running late. In this way, the use of location tracking mimics the dulling effects of regular AI use:When we offload the responsibility of keeping track of our children to an app, or in my case to the fact of smartphones, not only do we invite them to deceive us , but we lamely forfeit our role as human agents in the development of our children’s social lives.

We assume a position of complacent passivity behind the reassuring interface of the app’s map, confident — smug, even — that we’re doing the most and the best to keep our kids safe. So my resolve was tested, and I came out more certain than before that if we’re going to keep track of each other, it will be out of care, and out of habit, and with the use of some — really, not very much — effort.

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