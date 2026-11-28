In the aftermath of your Thanksgiving meal, consider your plans for leftovers carefully

staff try to answer some of life’s greatest, weirdest and most enduring mysteries. Do you have a question about science?. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email.

By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. —specifically, the pie. As a child, pumpkin pie was king: I feel like I could have eaten it all day, every day, without getting tired of it. My deep love for pumpkin pie sparked a vital question: What would happen to my body if I ate nothing but pumpkin pie for a week?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I decided to investigate so you don’t have to. And nor should you want to: the experts I spoke to were unanimous in their analysis—an all-pie diet would wreak havoc on your body.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.