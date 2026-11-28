Southern's first-year coach inherited a 2-10 team. A win over Grambling State on Saturday would complete a five-win improvement for the Jaguars.

Sept. 12, 2026; Southern University Jaguars head football coach Marshall Faulk looking at his team in pregame warmups before facing the University of Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

| Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SIcoach two days after the Jaguars won the 2025 Bayou Classic. On Saturday, the first-year coach will lead Southern in an event he witnessed as a child growing up in New Orleans. West race when Prairie View A&M clinched the division Nov. 21, the Bayou Classic still carries significance for the Jaguars. , a victory would give Faulk seven wins in his rookie head coaching season and a winning record.

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It would also provide another measure of Southern's improvement under his leadership.from New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, has spoken about the expectations that come with coaching in his hometown rivalry.