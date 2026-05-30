What will it mean if Trump takes this Iran deal?

Even if the regime does commit on paper to giving up the enriched uranium, Iran has repeatedly proved its promises mean nothing.

What Trump and his team describe is very different from the accord the Iran ians are publicly outlining, and no version seems to yet have clear enforcement provisions — other than the implied threat that Washington will go back to war, or at least a total embargo, if Tehran backslides.

, the world’s unlikely to see any complete, on-the-record list of each party’s obligations; Iran’s leaders don’t dare admit they’re doing everything our president demands.does commit on paper to giving up the enriched uranium, Iran has repeatedly proved its promises mean nothing. E.g., the one in the 2015 Obama accord that Tehran “will ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

”Yes, Trump can and more than likely would do whatever it takes to But he leaves the White House in January 2029; will a President Gavin Newsom be as resolute? If Trump takes this deal, Americans will have to trust not only that Trump will ensure Iran lives up to it — including all commitments it refuses to make public — that he has some plan to knock the Islamic Republic back even further than he already has, so that it’ll





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