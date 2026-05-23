What Will Be Amazon's New Flagship Show After 'The Boys'?

Prime Video is embarking on a search for a new flagship show to maintain their subscriber base after losing 'The Boys', which was their most popular show. The author analyzes several options, including spin-offs, new shows, and adaptations of existing franchises.

Amazon's successful streaming service, Prime Video , is facing a challenge after losing their flagship show, 'The Boys', which was a massive draw for subscribers. They must find a show with similar appeal to maintain their subscriber base.

Several series have been speculated about, including 'Stranger Things' spin-offs, K-pop series, and adaptations of famous fantasy sagas. A popular choice mentioned in the article is 'Fallout', a highly praised series from last year. The author also mentions exciting upcoming shows like 'Blade Runner 2099' and 'God of War' as potential contenders





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Streaming Wars Netflix Amazon Prime Video Amazon The Boys Prime Video Streaming Service Subscription Netflix Original Shows Potential Flagship Show Compilation Of Successful Shows Reaching Success

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