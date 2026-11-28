Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs ran out of gas in their third game in four days in Las Vegas, falling to the Creighton Bluejays in overtime, 97-89, and failin

ran out of gas in their third game in four days in Las Vegas, falling to the Creighton Bluejays in overtime, 97-89, and failing to advance to the Player's Era championship game on Saturday.

Gonzaga led by eight points with 3:51 left in the second half after a made three from Nathan de Sousa. They did not make another field goal until Davis Fogle hit a three with less than a minute to go in overtime, and that - combined with continued struggles from the free throw line - cost the Zags a chance at a matchup with Louisville for $1M in NIL prize money.

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Chauncey Wiggins, who scored a season-high 19 on Thursday, dropped 22 in Gonzaga's loss, while Davis Fogle had 21 points with nine rebounds and five assists. Gonzaga struggles to sustain momentum in the second half Gonzaga head coach Mark Few talks with Massamba Diop , Davis Fogle and Braden Huff on the bench at McCarthey Athletic Center.