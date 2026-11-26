Take this quiz to learn what wears you out at social and family gatherings, and how to cope.

This self-test can help you identify where your energy goes during social and family gatherings and what might make your next event easier. We know that social gatherings are opportunities for bonding and connection.

At the same time, they can leave ADHD brains feeling wiped out. From sensory overload and masking to unsolicited comments about neurodivergence, social and family gatherings can be draining, which is why it’s important to know yourself, plan ahead, take breaks, and build in recovery time. This self-test can help you identify where your energy goes and what might make your next gathering easier. Think about the social or holiday gatherings you've attended, hosted, or helped plan recently.

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How much did each of the following wear you out? Would you like to receive your results — plus more helpful resources — via email from ADDitude? Artificial intelligence does not create or edit any written content published by ADDitude. Our editorial team is 100% human, and our mission is simple: listen to and serve our readers with hand-crafted, expert-informed resources.