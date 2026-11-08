What We Learned From Penn State's Harrowing Win Over Washington

After racing to a big lead, the Nittany Lions needed an assertive final drive to hold off the Huskies.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace celebrates with quarterback Rocco Becht after a touchdown vs. the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was almost another disaster for Penn State on Saturday.

After taking a 28-6 halftime lead over Washington, the Nittany Lions surrendered 19 unanswered points in the second half and came close to being on the wrong side of a double-digit comeback for the second time this season.at Husky Stadium in Seattle after its 12-play, 70-yard drive took the final 7:40 off the clock. It was head coach Matt Campbell’s first Big Ten win on the road this season, yet it nearly didn’t happen.

Also read What We Learned From Penn State Basketball's Near Disaster vs. Chattanooga

Penn State can’t carry momentum into second half Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a first down against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This game should’ve been a much easier win for Penn State after how it played in the first half. Quarterback Rocco Becht led the offense to 303 yards in the first half, when the team scored all of its 28 points.

The defense played stellar as well. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. went 6-for-15 for 36 yards, and after a 65-yard drive that resulted in a field goal to start the game, the Huskies picked up just 58 yards of offense. But Washington reversed its fortunes in the second half. A Penn State offense that looked explosive in the first half could hardly stay on the field until its last drive.

The defense gave up two touchdown drives as Washington stormed back. It was reminiscent of Penn State'sLosing momentum like this could be because of the play-calling near the end of the first half, when the Nittany Lions opted to play conservatively on a drive that started on their own 30-yard line with 1:49 before halftime. It could’ve been the right decision to be content with a 28-6 lead, but it was the clear turning point to Washington’s near comeback.

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"I put that as much on anybody else as me," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said when asked about comparisons to the team's loss to Wisconsin. "And so I thought the biggest thing for me was trying to help our guys regain their poise. "Don't just want them to have poise. Go lead them to have some poise and help them get through it.

I think that was my biggest undertaking. I could have been better in some of those moments.

"Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell talks with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. following the game at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Williams made this a close game because of his ability to extend plays and make something happen. On a successful two-point conversion that cut the Huskies’ deficit to three points, Williams evaded tackles in the backfield before finding tight end Baron Naone at the edge of the end zone.

A few plays before that, Williams picked up 23 yards on a rush to set up his team in Nittany Lions territory. Penn State cornerback Ibn McDaniels made a key interception at the start of the fourth quarter, but Williams responded well by leading his second touchdown drive of the game. Williams ended the game by completing just 19 of 33 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, but he improved in the second half.

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The Nittany Lions’ defense was fortunate the offense stayed on the field for the rest of the game after Williams’ last drive. Without another chance at a possession, Williams couldn’t make another big-time play to potentially take the lead. Washington’s defense needed one more stop but couldn’t generate one. Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlast week in Penn State’s win over Purdue with his 135-yard performance. It overshadowed Carson Hansen, who looked like an improved running back as well, totaling 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Hansen remained the starter against Washington despite Wallace’s breakout and proved why he deserved the role. Hansen rushed for a season-high 119 yards on 14 attempts, averaging 8.5 per carry.

Hansen also made one of the most important plays for the Nittany Lions during the second half. He broke free for a 36-yard gain with just over five minutes left, setting his team up in a position to ice the game. Which it did. Earlier in the game, Hansen showed some patience for a running lane to open on a play, scoring a touchdown from 12 yards out.

Hansen had not rushed for more than 51 yards in a Big Ten game before last week. On Saturday, he eclipsed the century mark for the first time in 2026.

"We came together as an offense, and there were meetings where we said, 'Man, this has to be emphasized for our offense to be successful,'" Hansen said. "And that’s what we did. We can’t have an ego about it. We have to stay humble and take it one day at a time, because it can always be better.

"Penn State hosts Minnesota on Nov. 14 for a primetime game at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for either 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET. Will Horstman is a journalism student at Penn State University who has covered football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and men’s volleyball for The Daily Collegian. He’s covering Penn State sports for Penn State on SI. Follow him on X @WillHorstman_.