Monte Poole delivers the takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Frost Bank Center.

Monte Poole delivers the takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Frost Bank Center. LJ Cryer scores 20 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Frost Bank Center.

While the Warriors were missing their first 11 shots, the white-hot San Antonio Spurs were scorching the nets, taking an 18-0 lead from which Golden State never came close to recovering in a 123- 85 walloping on Friday at Frost Bank Center.was felt throughout, as the Warriors struggled to score in the paint, the terrain of 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama, and from beyond the arc. Two-guard LJ Cryer rang up 20 points to lead the Warriors in scoring, with none of his teammates reaching double figures.

Also read Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski set to give Warriors a glimpse at post-Steph Curry era

The best thing the Warriors did, with Draymond Green the primary defender, was contain Wembanyama, who finished with12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. The big Frenchman was more than covered by his teammates, especially Stephon Castle, who posted a game-high 32 points. Whatever plan the Warriors took into the game was shredded within three minutes.

When coach Steve Kerr called his first timeout with 9:33 left in the first quarter, his team had missed its first four shots while the Spurs made five of their first six for a 12-0 lead. Golden State finally scored on a Gui Santos layup six minutes into the game.

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The Spurs’ 18-0 opening run was a San Antonio franchise record and, according to the stat mavens at Elias, the Warriors’ worst start to any game since the league instituted such stats in 1997. The quarter closed with Warriors trailing 38-14 after shooting 20.8 percent from the field, 25 percent from deep. They were outrebounded 17-10 and outscored in the paint 16-4.

Their starters – De’Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Draymond Green, Yaxel Lendeborg – scored four points, shooting 1 of 14 from the field.falls into the laps of Lendeborg, the No. 2 scorer, at 21.7 points per game, and Podziemski, the No. 3 scorer, averaging 17.3 per game. Facing a defense tilted their way, Lendeborg and Podziemski combined for six points in the first half – three fewer than two-way guard LJ Cryer managed off the bench – each shooting 1 of 8 from the field.

, finishing with a season-low three points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc while committing three turnovers. He was minus-40 over 24 minutes and at times was visibly frustrated. Podziemski fared slightly better, totaling eight points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance. He was minus-24 over 22 minutes.

This is the first of many games in which Golden State won’t have Curry, and it happened to come on the road against the hottest – and best – team in the NBA. It’s reasonable to believe Lendeborg and Podziemski will recover. Warriors’ Bench Wades into Challenging New Reality Through the first 12 games this season, Golden State’s bench was among the most productive groups in the NBA, ranking third in bench scoring at 45 points per game.

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But Brandon Williams, the team’s top bench scorer at 10.4 points per game, is sidelined by a hamstring strain and will be reevaluated next week. The No. 2 bench scorer, Melton , entered the starting lineup Friday to replace Curry and likely will stay there. With Al Horford’s 3-point shot MIA , it’s suddenly a deeply compromised bench; no other reserve averages more than Niang’s eight points per game.

These changes punch a massive a hole in the team’s depth and force the two-way trio of Cryer, Graham Ike and Malevy Leons onto the court. The Warriors’ much-touted numbers are, at least temporarily, not a strength. Those healthy enough to play suddenly find themselves in bigger roles than they’ve known.