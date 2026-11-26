Dalton Johnson delivers the takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Dalton Johnson delivers the takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Chase Center. Watch full game highlights of the Golden State Warriors’ 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO – Thanksgiving dinner came early for the Warriors on Wednesday night as they feasted on the Sacramento Kings’ defense early to enjoy a big enough lead that lasted throughout the game.. They then scored half of that in the first quarter against the Kings in an eventual 129-110 win at Chase Center. Overall, the Warriors shot 53.3 percent from the field, made 20 threes and tallied 37 assists with just 15 turnovers.

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De’Anthony Melton led the way with 24 points, tying his career high of eight 3-pointers in a game. Melton in the Warriors’ previous six games had made a total of eight threes. This was not a one-man show, though. The Warriors had seven players score in double figures, and they won the bench battle 61-19 behind Gui Santos’ 22 points.