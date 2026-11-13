What we know so far about the victims of the deadly Brooklyn building collapse

At least eight people died and more than a dozen were injured after an apartment building plummeted into a construction pit Wednesday in Flatbush.

At least eight people died and more than a dozen were injured after an apartment building plummeted into a construction pit Wednesday in Flatbush. More bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the death toll to at least eight following Wednesday evening’s collapse in Flatbush.

At least eight people died and more than a dozen were injured, some of them critically, in a structure collapse after an apartment building plummeted into a construction pit Wednesday afternoon. During a Thursday press conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a few more details on the victims of the collapse.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush Kills Two, Injures at Least Seventeen

"This has been a devastating evening and morning for our city," Mamdani said. "Eight of our fellow New Yorkers -- six adults and two children -- have died as a result of the three-story building collapse here at 1321 Flatbush Avenue. "According to the mayor, the majority of those pronounced dead were found at the scene of the collapse, but two others died at nearby hospitals.

Of the people who lost their lives, two of them were construction workers on site working next to the building that would end up collapsing. The victims were from different countries, Mamdani said, including Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and Trinidad.

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"We express our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones, sharing solidarity with them in these moments of deep grief,""I will always carry him in my heart," his brother Julio Caguana told our sister station Telemundo 47. "I spent this past Saturday with him watching sports. He was very good at playing soccer.

" On Thursday, the Colombian Consulate in New York reported that among those who lost their lives were three Colombian citizens: two minors and one adult. Later on Thursday, police released the names of each of the individuals killed in the collapse.

The victims include two children — a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy — and six adults, all of whom were in their 20s and 30s:"The vast majority of those still being treated in hospitals are in stable condition," Mamdani said. "One person is in critical condition. "