Can the Eagles offense continue to take encouraging steps against a still-shaky Cowboys defense?

The last time the Eagles had won a football game going into Sunday afternoon, the Sixers and Flyers hadn’t started their seasons yet and the Phillies were still fighting for a playoff berth.

Sixty-three days after their Sep. 20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, the Eagles mustered their third win of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-16. Even in the absence of Jordan Davis, the Eagles defense had its best performance of the year in terms of defensive expected points added , per Next Gen Stats. Changes on offense led to very modest improvement.

Also read Dallas Cowboys' Secondary Poised To Get Major Boost vs Eagles on Thanksgiving

Joe Milton was seldom under center, primarily operating out of the shotgun and the pistol. In turn, the Eagles averaged minus-.17 EPA per play, their fourth-best rate of the season and their best statistical performance since the Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys . The season’s back on track! Just kidding. The Eagles’ schedule ramps up on a short week for a Thanksgiving matchup against the 5-6 Cowboys, who would be the NFC East favorites if their defense wasn’t in a perpetual state of turmoil.

Here’s what we know about the 3-7 Eagles going into Week 12: Pros and cons to an Eagles win Sunday’s win over the Steelers likely wasn’t a welcome sight for the faction of Eagles fans who are rooting for a tank. Going into the game, the Eagles were sitting at the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, according to Tankathon . After the win, the Eagles fell four spots to No. 9 overall.

The top three spots — currently held by the 1-9 Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins — are going to be nearly impossible to crack. The Titans’ defense is the worst in the league, the Chargers’ offense is almost as bad as the Eagles’, and the Dolphins have the hardest strength of schedule in the league.

Advertisement

Even staying in the top 10 could be challenging for the Eagles, especially with the likes of the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts on their schedule. Six other teams have at least three wins and seven losses: the Colts , the Jets, the Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders are just outside at 4-7.

The silver lining? Quitting doesn’t seem to be in this team’s DNA. Regardless of whatever this win might mean for Nick Sirianni’s job security, many of these players aren’t going anywhere next season, and they’re learning how to handle adversity. The Eagles defensive line also showed promise in the aftermath of Davis’ trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Byron Young played 31% of the defensive snaps, his fourth-greatest quantity of the season, and registered a single-game career-high two sacks. Gabe Hall had his first career sack, and his 14.3% pressure rate was the second highest on the team behind Young . Moro Ojomo was the first player to speak in the locker room postgame, which was notable given that the Eagles lost a captain and a prominent locker-room voice in Davis.

Ojomo could be in line for an extension with the Eagles this offseason, although he is still on the hunt for his first sack of the season. One way or another, the Eagles are going to get some value out of this season, whether they’re improving their draft position or they’re identifying key contributors to their future success.

Parker gets benched The Eagles have the honor this week of making another cameo in the soap opera that is the 2026 Cowboys season. Former Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who remains the Cowboys defensive coordinator, has been stripped of his play-calling duties. Doylestown native Mike Pettine has taken on those responsibilities, reminiscent of the midseason change the 2023 Eagles made in going from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia as defensive play caller.

The Cowboys defense was decent in Pettine’s first game as the play-caller, going on to beat the Titans, 51-30. The unit averaged minus-.01 EPA per play, tied for their third-best performance of the year, according to Next Gen Stats. Of course, they were aided by their high-scoring offense, led by Dak Prescott. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams remains the best player on the Cowboys defense.

He was stellar against the Titans, notching two sacks , a tackle for a loss on running back Tony Pollard, and a batted pass at the line of scrimmage. Still, the team is far too lopsided between its offense and defense. The Cowboys made mind-numbing mistakes on defense, namely Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate’s 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

He immediately stumbled, but the Cowboys never touched him down, so he got up and ran unabated to the end zone. They also had a hard time against quarterback Cam Ward and his ability to extend plays, as evidenced by his 12-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley at the end of the game, in which he scrambled for an eternity before throwing across his body to the wide receiver in the end zone.

Advertisement

The Eagles could potentially take advantage of both Cowboys defensive shortcomings if they persist into Thursday. Joe Milton displayed his ability to extend plays with his 29-yard scramble-drill completion to Darius Cooper. That attribute could be all the more important against a Cowboys defense that registered a 41.7% pressure rate against the Titans, their third-best clip of the season. Dak dominates The Eagles have not scored more than 24 points in a game this season.

That needs to change if they want to have a chance at winning Thursday. The Prescott-led Cowboys offense has only scored fewer than 24 points in a game this season three times. They rank fourth in the league with 30.6 points per game and seventh with 378.4 yards per game. Milton isn’t going to win in a shootout against Prescott, his former teammate.

Sunday against the Jeffery Simmons-less Titans, Prescott had a near-perfect game, going 28-for-33 for 325 yards, four touchdowns, and a 147.3 passer rating. He added a rushing touchdown, too. Prescott made the Titans pay when they tried to blitz him. When Prescott was blitzed , he completed 12 of 16 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles won’t likely find themselves in a similar situation. They don’t blitz often, and their four-man rush has had more success getting home lately. According to Sumer Sports, the Eagles blitzed Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice on his 53 drop backs Sunday, which was the lowest single-game blitz rate of any defense in 2026. They still sacked Rodgers five times for a loss of 45 yards.

The Cowboys are stronger on the interior offensive line than the Steelers, although right guard Tyler Booker is out with an ankle injury. Regardless, this will be a good test for a new-look Eagles defensive front to rush Prescott with four while preventing him from making explosive passing plays to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who both eclipsed 100 receiving yards against the Titans, on the back end.

It certainly doesn’t help the Eagles’ secondary if Quinyon Mitchell can’t play. He was listed as an estimated non-participant on Monday’s injury report . Jonathan Jones , who took over for the benched Riq Woolen mid-game, was also listed as a non-participant. The Eagles’ ability to limit Prescott in the passing game hinges on stopping the run first.

The last time the Eagles faced the Cowboys, running back Javonte Williams rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts. The Cowboys combined for 204 rushing yards and Williams’ touchdown on 38 carries. The Eagles have limited their opponents to under 100 combined rushing yards in the last two games, but they face a big test on Thursday.