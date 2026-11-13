Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Scandal as Colette Kress Takes Over

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO, and the board is searching for a permanent replacement.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned effective immediately, ending his decades-long leadership of the world's most valuable chipmaker following a scandal involving extramarital affairs and national security concerns. Colette Kress, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2013, has stepped into the role of interim CEO to manage the tech giant during this turbulent period. The resignation comes just days after media reports detailed Huang's relationships with two women, one of whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect is a Chinese operative.

The company announced Thursday that Huang has resigned as president, CEO, and board member. In a significant structural shift, the board also named Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman. A search for a permanent CEO is now underway, with the board indicating it will consider both internal and external candidates to lead the artificial intelligence industry leader. Kress issued a statement affirming her commitment to building on the foundation Huang created over the last 33 years.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

Central to the crisis are reports from The New York Times that Huang developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive also known as Huang Le. U.S. intelligence officials determined that Alice Huang was feeding information directly to Beijing, raising severe national security alarms. Beijing has firmly denied these allegations, with its Foreign Ministry calling them unsubstantiated and characterizing them as a smear campaign against China.

The situation was further complicated by reports that Huang had a separate intimate relationship with a second employee, an executive who reported directly to him. Reuters later confirmed this second relationship, citing unidentified sources. Although Nvidia initially stated it saw no reason to believe national security or secrets were compromised, the intensity of the scrutiny forced Huang's hand. He resigned shortly after these additional reports emerged, despite the company's initial stance that he would remain during the investigation.

Advertisement

Prior to his resignation, Huang apologized to employees in a Sunday email, acknowledging he had been unfaithful to his wife and hurt their children. He wrote that his colleagues also deserved better from him. Despite the scandal, Huang has maintained a close relationship with President Donald Trump, who publicly defended him. Trump described Huang as an honorable guy and a tremendous talent, noting that Huang told him he had no idea his alleged affair partner was a Chinese spy.

Market reaction has been immediate and negative, with Nvidia shares falling more than 4% by market close on Thursday after earlier plunges. Stephanie Balaouras, a research director at Forrester, noted that the resignation is a critical test for both Nvidia and the broader AI boom. She warned that if the company's stock or financing relationships remain under pressure, it could add evidence to arguments about a fragile AI bubble. Analysts suspect the espionage allegations may also strengthen calls in Washington for stricter export controls on advanced chips to China.

Congressional scrutiny is intensifying, with lawmakers from both parties calling for further investigations into Nvidia's ties to Singapore-based Megaspeed International. Singaporean authorities previously questioned Alice Huang and confiscated her passport, barring her from returning to the country due to suspicions of inaccurate reporting, though they found insufficient evidence of a crime. Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are expected to appear before a congressional panel next month to address these national security concerns.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, building it into a powerhouse that powers the modern AI revolution. His successful lobbying for looser AI regulations and chip sales limits to China had positioned him as a key figure in Washington. Some Nvidia employees have reportedly pushed for him to return, with internal posts suggesting he deserves a second chance for his contributions to the company.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court seeks to halt major tech companies including Google, Meta, and OpenAI from deploying new AI models. The suit alleges these companies are endangering public health by developing systems that could unleash catastrophic harm. This legal challenge highlights the growing pressure on the AI industry to address safety and security risks alongside rapid technological advancement.

As Nvidia navigates this leadership void, the tech world watches closely. The company's high-end chips remain the leading building blocks for artificial intelligence, making its stability crucial for the global industry. Whether Kress can stabilize the company and whether the board can find a successor who retains the trust of investors and government officials will determine Nvidia's next chapter in an increasingly competitive and scrutinized sector.