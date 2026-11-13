What we know about victims of deadly Brooklyn building collapse

Two children, ages 9 and 10, were among those killed, according to authorities.

Authorities in New York City have identified the eight people who were killed when a three-story building in Brooklyn collapsed into an open construction site on Wednesday.

The NYPD identified the victims as:Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26"These were our friends and our neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad and beyond," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news conference on Thursday. Two of the victims were construction workers, he said.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush Kills Two, Injures at Least Seventeen

In addition, 18 other people were injured, including four firefighters, officials said. One person remained in critical condition as of Thursday morning, the mayor said. The building collapse left a pile of rubble near the corner of Flatbush and Bedford Avenues in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, shearing off the wall of another three-story apartment building and touching off a desperate search-and-rescue operation for survivors.

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Of the victims, six people were pronounced dead at the scene, including four recovered overnight, and two people died at the hospital overnight, authorities said Thursday. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images - PHOTO: Building Collapse In Brooklyn Kills Multiple People "Construction workers who had only barely survived themselves turned back and dug victims out of the rubble," Mamdani said.

"People are alive today because of their heroism yesterday. " Rescue operations concluded Thursday afternoon, after authorities determined there were no more victims, the FDNY said.