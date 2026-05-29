A devastating loss for the Longview community as two employees have been identified and three individuals remain unaccounted for in the Longview chemical tank implosion.

So far, two employees have been identified, while three individuals remain unaccounted for. ” on KIRO News radio, reflected on the devastating loss for the Longview community, which will leave a lasting impact on all the lives in the area.

“This is close to home. These are our neighbors, and I just wanted to highlight these two guys, because I saw these pictures, and it tore my heart out as I was reading,” Jake said.

“The picture of Gilbert Bernal on his GoFundMe, that picture just looks perfect. It’s like what everybody strives for their entire life to get to. A moment of peace. You want that moment to last forever, and he’s gone now.

He died in this tragedy, which is horrible. For his family, that’s just a tremendous loss.

“I was in the studio preparing for this, saying prayers for these people. I’ve never met them, yet you might pass these folks on the road or in the store,” he continued.

“It’s such a small community. Washington’s not a big state. We’ve interacted with these people at some point in life. ”What we know about the victims in the Longview chemical tank implosion Massive Longview paperboard plant the size of 3 Disneylands rocked by deadly implosion, chemical spill Jake spoke about Ammons, who he believed was truly happy as he looked through the photos provided by his family.

As Jake viewed the photos of Ammons and his family, he found similarities with his own wife and kids, and believed both men had their hearts in the right place.

“The other man on the GoFundMe, Jared Ammons, is confirmed missing,” Jake said. “There’s a really great picture of him holding up a couple of salmon; he looks like a real happy guy. ”“If it’s confirmed that he’s no longer alive, he leaves behind a wife, two kids, and one on the way,” Jake said.

“As I was reading these, I was thinking, I’m in this phase of life right now where we all put these stories into the context of our own lives. I have this crazy busy life with my kids, and we all experience that. How lucky we are to get to experience the craziness because it means we’re still here.

“These people were taken too soon. Prayers to these families,” Jake continued.

“The other thing that these two pictures highlighted, a picture says 1,000 words, and based on the descriptions of them and their families on GoFundMe, all I needed were those two pictures of Jared and Gilbert to know, these guys had their priorities in the right place. It’s really easy in life to lose track of what’s important. Just a tremendous loss, and our hearts go out to these folks.

”, you can do so by clicking the links previously provided. The two have collectively raised more than $50,000 in support. Following the tragic disaster at a Longview packaging plant Tuesday, eight people have died, and at least eight others are injured. Gov.

Ferguson stated on X that while he is governor, he will veto any attempt to lower the threshold for the millionaires' tax or raise the rate. The hits just keep coming for Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. The way things are going, I fear she's on track to be the worst mayor in city history. You know the scene.

Michael Scott walks in, sees Toby sitting there, and loses it —"No! God! No, no, no!

" That's how I feel about Bellevue’s new parking plan. I have a group of friends who have bonded over a really toxic experience at work.

However, whenever we get together, that negative time in our lives always comes up. Harger: Sound Transit votes Thursday on which promises to break. And if you think ST4 isn’t coming, I have a train to sell you At 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Union Station in Seattle, the Sound Transit Board of Directors will vote on which promises to keep and which to quietly set aside.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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Longview Chemical Tank Implosion Victims Identified Community Devastated Fundraising Efforts Washington State

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