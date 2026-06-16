What we know about the deadly B-52 bomber crash at US Air Force base

Passengers aboard the B-52 included government contractors and uniformed military personnel.

This image taken from video provided by KABC shows law enforcement responding to the scene of an aircraft crash, Monday, June 15, 2026, near Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California and burst into flames, killing all eight people aboard. Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, said after reviewing footage of the crash that no one could have survived. Passengers aboard the B-52 included government contractors and uniformed military personnel.

Boeing confirmed Monday that two of its employees were among those on board.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the eight crew members who lost their lives in the B-52 crash at. “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Boeing employees were among those on board. We are in contact with their families and are offering support. ” Officials said it could take up to six months to complete the investigation.

Hayes said the B-52 was supporting the Air Force's “radar modernization program” at the time of the crash. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, videos from the scene showed black smoke rising from an area near the airfield. The base said all inbound aircraft were diverted. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told The Associated Press that the aircraft's rapid descent shortly after takeoff, before it gained significant altitude or traveled far from the runway, suggests a possible flight-control malfunction.

It is possible the controls were improperly configured following maintenance, he said, or that a catastrophic engine failure or malfunction of equipment being tested contributed to the crash.

“I think it was definitely a controllability issue. Now, whether that was tied to an engine failure, a flight control failure, or some new testing device failure, I’m not sure,” said Guzzetti, who previously investigated aviation accidents for both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber that entered service in 1955.

Designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, it has been used in conflicts and military operations involving the United States from the Vietnam War to missions in the Middle East. Edwards Air Force Base, located about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, is home to a large portion of the Air Force’s aircraft testing and development efforts.

The 412th Test Wing, which operates the base, conducts developmental testing of Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software and components before they are acquired by the service and throughout their operational lifespan. Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties, including much of Central Texas, as severe storms, flash flooding and tornado threatsAustin police are investigating after a person died Monday night in southeast Austin, marking the city’s 27th homicide this year, said police.

A pedestrian died in the hospital aftera hit-and-run driver struck him on the I-35 service road in downtown Austin Friday night, police said. Austin Police DepaCentral Texas roofs take a beating. Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frThe last time the United States built a nuclear reactor this quickly, the country was racing to develop atomic technology during World War II. More than 80 years





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