The NFL and NFLPA negotiated a settlement suspending Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua three games without pay for a personal conduct policy violation, with a warning that further violations could lead to banishment. Nacua remains on injured reserve with an MCL and PCL sprain but can serve the suspension while there.

The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from a civil lawsuit filed against him in March, and the discipline was negotiated between the NFL and the NFLPA as a settlement to resolve his personal conduct case.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the agreement is final. The league also warned Nacua that any further violation of the policy, including failure to satisfy conditions of his diversion program, could lead to additional discipline, up to and including banishment from the NFL. The prospect of a permanent ban is staggering given that Nacua is one of the league's best receivers and seemingly has a long career ahead of him.

Also read NFL suspends Rams star Puka Nacua for violating its personal-conduct policy

Nacua Injured Reserve Status and Schedule

Nacua is currently on injured reserve due to an MCL and PCL sprain that he suffered on Nov. 8 during a game against the Washington Commanders in which he celebrated a fourth-quarter touchdown with head coach Sean McVay. He can serve the suspension while on injured reserve, and should he return to action after being reinstated, he would be lined up to play in the Rams' Dec. 20 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

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The good news for Nacua is that he has appeared to clean up his act this year. He will need to continue doing so if he wants to ensure he remains in the NFL. Nacua has been limited to seven games this season due to hip, calf and knee injuries. Across those seven appearances, the 2025 All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler has totaled 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

His absence has been compounded by the fact that the Rams are also without star wide receiver Davante Adams, who is on injured reserve due to a ruptured hamstring. The Rams have won four consecutive games, three of those contests coming on the road, and hold a 6-4 record. They have a bye in Week 11, followed by a Wednesday night matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Settlement Terms and Future NFL Ban Risk

The suspension was negotiated as a settlement between the league and the players' association, making it final. Pelissero reported that the league told Nacua that any further violation of the policy, including failure to satisfy conditions of his diversion program, could lead to additional discipline, up to and including banishment. Nacua, a 2025 All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler, remains one of the league's top receivers.

He was seen leaving the field after the Rams defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. , on Nov. 1, 2026. Earlier in the season, he was photographed looking on before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 25, 2026. The three-game suspension without pay adds to a difficult season for Nacua, who has dealt with multiple injuries.

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Rams Playoff Push Without Key Receivers

The Rams will need to navigate both his absence and that of Adams as they push for the playoffs. Los Angeles has been resilient, winning four straight games, but the loss of two star receivers is a significant challenge. Nacua's future in the NFL depends on his compliance with the league's requirements. If he satisfies the conditions of his diversion program and avoids further violations, he can return to the field after the suspension.

The Rams' Dec. 20 game against the Cowboys would be his first opportunity to play following reinstatement. Until then, he will remain on injured reserve, serving his suspension and working toward a return.