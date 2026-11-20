We both had very high expectations for the Rivian R2. But in the real world, it actually exceeded them. Its awesome ride quality and practical design stand out.

fighter on our home turf. In the past few weeks, though, we both got to spend a full week with the R2, and it blew both of us away..

Plus I already had my basic opinion formed before it arrived. But going into this episode, I was most interested in hearing what Tim had to say about it. I'm going to leave a lot of the details for those who listen to the episode, because it's a great one. But Tim's key takeaway is familiar to anyone who's read R2 reviews so far.

Also read Rivian’s Also Spinoff Pauses Deliveries Of Its $3,500 E-Bike After Months Of Delays

He loved it.. That meant he got fun Ghost Busters sound and lighting effects to play with, plus a bunch of cool UI tweaks. It's not just a fun gimmick, either. It also showcases just how much more control brands like Rivian have over their vehicles' in-car software, as Tim also got to try the Rivian Assistant, which sadly debuted for the R2 right before I handed my loaner model back.

I didn't get a chance to play with it, but Tim speaks quite highly of it. I certainly had a good software experience. The graphic design, snappy animations, and growing feature list is impressive. But while I liked it, it wasn't what blew me away.

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What I'm still stuck thinking about—a month later at this point—is the ride quality. I don't know how Rivian made it this good, frankly. Over gravel at 60 mph, rocks at 10 mph, sand at 30 mph, or freeways at 80, the R2 is just shockingly compliant. It is Ford F-150-Raptor-level cushy over giant impacts.

Yet throw it into a sharp corner and it reacts precisely and predictably. It's as fun to to drive on dirt as a Toyota 4Runner but far, far, far more refined on the road. This jack-of-all-trades capability is usually reserved for stuff with crazy active suspension. The Rivian R1T and R1S, for instance, use a hydraulic anti-roll system to stay flat in high-speed corners but keep things nice and smooth over high speed ruts.

Top-end vehicles from Mercedes and Porsche do the same. The R2 uses no such trickery. It has adaptive dampers, but that's it. There are no air springs.

There's no active anti-roll or clever 48V electromechanical stuff going on. It's just a conventional MacPherson strut design up front and a multi-link rear end, teamed to conventional springs and electronically adjustable dampers. It's the same basic hardware you'd get in any modern performance trim SUV or premium car, but by some tuning wizardry, it works incredibly well in all scenarios. Does that mean the R2 is perfect, or clearly better than something like a Model Y?

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No. As in the suspension department, most of the R2's tech isn't exactly breaking new ground. Its charging speed is great for a 400-volt platform, but it is a 400-volt platform. Its handling is exceptional for something this capable off-road, but no match for a Model Y Performance. And while its cabin is pleasant and feels high-quality, true luxury competitors like the As a package, however, the R2 stands alone.

It's just so good at so many things. And while Tim and I both like the Model Y, we're also young California types with outdoor hobbies, so the adventure-oriented Rivian is just more exciting to us. It may not be the best EV on sale, but it's certainly my favorite.

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