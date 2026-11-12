What was the work being done at construction site next to Brooklyn building collapse?

According to city records, excavation at the site adjacent to the collapsed building began in September. That work includes blasting rock.

According to city records, excavation at the site adjacent to the collapsed building began in September. That work includes blasting rock.

The partial collapse at 2625 Bedford Ave between Newkirk Ave & Flatbush Ave has left a minimum of two people injured, The excavation site in Brooklyn that was the scene to the tragic deadly collapse of the adjacent building was owned by an LLC seeking to build a 56,000 square-foot mixed-use building, including a grocery store on the ground floor and eight more stories of residential apartments, city records show. The building that collapsed appeared to have been a three-story building with a business on the ground floor.

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It was located next to the excavation site after the one-story building that had previously been there was fully demolished. According to city records, excavation at this site began in September. That work includes blasting rock. It is unclear what exactly caused the building to collapse: whether it was an issue with that building itself or whether work at the excavation site led to the tragedy unfolding.

NBC New York left phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project. Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.

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Two people died and at least 17 people were hurt, four of whom were in critical condition, the FDNY said at a press conference Wednesday night. The others suffered less serious injuries. Seven children and a firefighter were among the injured, according to the FDNY.

The fire department noted that the number of victims could increase, as it was not known how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse, and if everyone had been accounted for. The city's Office of Emergency Management advised people avoid the area, as traffic delays and road closures could be expected. Flatbush Avenue was closed from Clarendon Road to Bedford Avenue.

The city's Office of Emergency Management advised people avoid the area, as traffic delays and road closures could be expected. Flatbush Avenue was closed from Clarendon Road to Bedford Avenue. A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, tossing chunks of rubble aside. Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors.

As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked. The senior city official said rescue operations were ongoing, with searches still being conducted. Multiple teams responded to the scene. An investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

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The Department of Buildings said inspectors were at the scene to assist with recovery operations and to conduct structural stability inspections of surrounding buildings.