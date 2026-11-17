In 1926 we probed whether over-exercise, cold baths, loss of sleep, kind of underwear or constipation might cause colds

“Photographing was found to be possible at temperatures of from 26 degrees Fahrenheit downwards, and some of the results are shown in the photographs reproduced on this page.

”“Nineteen years after the first American nuclear power station went into service at Shippingport, Pa. , the U.S. still has no commercial facility licensed to recover plutonium and unburned uranium 235 from spent fuel. Only one private plant was ever licensed to operate. It was shut down in 1972 for modifications, but its owners eventually decided not to reopen.

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Between 1966 and 1972 the plant reprocessed somewhat less than 650 tons of spent fuel. The owners are awaiting a Nuclear Regulatory Commission license, which in turn hinges on Government decisions on waste storage and on rules governing the utilization of recovered plutonium.

Britain, France and several other countries reprocess spent fuel from nuclear power reactors in government facilities, but that is not the policy in the U.S. As a result the spent fuel from the nation’s 62 operating fission power reactors has been piling up at repository sites. The current inventory is now about 2,500 metric tons.

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” The Barnwell County plant never began operations, and no commercial reprocessing facilities currently operate in the U.S. On May 23, 2026, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to support nuclear fuel reprocessing. To date, U.S. commercial reactors have generated 90,000 metric tons of spent fuel.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

“Superstitious beliefs as to the causation of disease occur with greater frequency in relation to the common cold than to almost any other type of disease. One hears much discussion of drafts, of moisture, or over-exercise, of wrong diet. Extensive investigations have been made in many of the universities of the country to find out whether are actively concerned in the causation of colds.

Dr. D. J. Smiley of Cornell University studied such factors as over-exercise, cold baths, loss of sleep, drafts, kind of underwear worn, kind of shoes worn in wet weather, perspiration after exercise, constipation, mouth breathing, removal of the tonsils and adenoids, and heredity. He was compelled to conclude that not one of these factors could be considered the actual major factor in the causation of disease.

The evidence would seem to point more and more to the belief that the cold is caused by some definite bacterial organism which grows best in the bodies of certain persons, who provide it with what might be called an optimal soil. ”“Though failure has been the fate of every attempt thus far made to navigate the air by mechanical devices, the problem has by no means been given up as hopeless.

Better still, sufficient progress has been made of late toward a right understanding of the conditions and requirements of flight to justify the belief that the obstacles to be overcome are purely mechanical, and sure, sooner or later, to be successfully surmounted. The long sustained flight of birds sufficiently demonstrates the possibility of propelling heavy objects at great speed through the air by a purely mechanical apparatus: while the small amount of food which birds require for the generation of the energy expended in flight proves that only a moderate amount of force, rightly applied, is required for that sort of work.

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”“Some time ago a number of enthusiastic Frenchmen, admirers of the United States, conceived the idea of presenting some monument to the people of this country, in commemoration of the ancient friendship of the two republics. It appears it has been left to the people of New York to erect the pedestal and also to pay part of the expense of making the statue; but probably our harbor is already brilliantly lighted, and that a statue for ornamental purposes is not particularly needed among the shipping, and that the sum to be subscribed is quite large, our citizens have thus far failed to respond to the call upon their purses.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia it has been proposed that, if New York thus virtually declines the gift, Philadelphia shall secure it for her inland harbor. ”Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling.

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