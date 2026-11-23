Horror and documentaries were up, action was down and optimism was back at this year's American Film Market, held earlier this month in Century City. Our correspondent breaks it all down.

Bringing an independent film to an audience requires an invisible delivery business: Every appearance on a streaming service or showing in a theater needs to be negotiated.

And in the United States that negotiation takes place at the American Film Market, an annual November gathering in Los Angeles put on by the Independent Film & Television Alliance.

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“This is where we do the licensing of our films to distribute the films in every territory of the world,” says Jeffrey Greenstein, the chief executive of production and distribution company A Higher Standard. “Every film that you see, you can only see it because someone is distributing that film.

” The 2026 market had 8,000 attendees representing four main groups of entertainment professionals: sales and production companies; international film buyers; individual filmmakers and producers; and the lawyers, managers and business owners who facilitate deals. This year’s AFM was especially invigorated by a string of independent film success stories.

The phenomenon of “Obsession,” an independent film made for $750,000 that grossed $521 million worldwide, had exhibitors arguing there is an audience for low-budget horror movies, while the box-office success of “You Can See Everything” lent energy to documentary producers’ argument that the genre is capable of breaking into the cultural zeitgeist. Another major topic of conversation focused on digital creators becoming filmmakers, with newsletter writer and producer Evan Shapiro emphasizing in his keynote speech that the digital space can be a wellspring for new talent.

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After all, the directors behind “Obsession,” “Backrooms” and “Iron Lung” started as online video makers. On the other hand, action films — which have traditionally been one of the most popular genres at AFM — had a reduced presence this year as the genre experiences a downtick in theater attendance and becomes more of a streaming and video-on-demand offering.

The American Film Market is one of several major markets across the world and the last of the circuit each calendar year. The other markets take place at the Berlin International Film Festival in February and the Cannes Film Festival in May. But unlike its peers, AFM is not accompanied by a film festival.

“We’re the only market that’s really a business-to-business market and nothing else. But we’re also the only market that’s powered by a trade association,” says Jackie Brenneman, the CEO of IFTA.

“So we’re not just a marketplace; we are the annual gathering of the global independent sector. ”AFM operates as part entertainment business conference and part centralized location for dealmaking. The hub of the event is at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. Downstairs is a convention space for panels and presentations about the biggest conversation topics in media: production tax incentives, artificial intelligence, the impact of online creators in entertainment.

Upstairs, exhibitors turn hotel rooms into makeshift offices. These are where production companies, exhibitors and international sales organizations take dozens, even hundreds, of meetings over five days. Jennifer Garnick, the vice president of communications at IFTA, estimates that nearly $1 billion worth of deals went through AFM in previous years. The essence of AFM is networking.

Producers go up and down the halls asking if companies are buying scripts or interested in a finished film. At AFM’s annual pitch competition, some filmmakers directly told the crowd that they were looking for collaborators to help see their films through. Everyone is eager to make a connection and exchange business cards.

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“The fundamental currency here at AFM, or at a market, is a package. At its core, a package is producers, director, screenplay and stars,” explains Zach Glueck, co-CEO of international sales company Manifest Pictures. Some of the buzziest packages at this year’s market included a Rosamund Pike-led body-horror project, a 1930s-set biopic with Elle Fanning and Julianne Moore, and a sci-fi movie from YouTuber Zack London.

An old package can also find new life at AFM, like tennis drama “The Journeyman” — announced two years ago with Tarsem Singh directing and Dev Patel starring — reemerging in 2026 as a vehicle for director Ángel Manuel Soto and Patrick Schwarzenegger. For packages not yet filmed, companies put together sizzle reels for buyers to give a sense of the tone and feel of the project.

“We do interviews with directors, talent, and put together what is essentially a trailer for a movie that doesn’t exist yet,” explains Glueck. Every meeting with a buyer has a number of deal items that need to be ironed out. This includes minimum guarantees: an amount paid out by international buyers for the minimum amount the film is expected to make in a territory.

Each deal also involves the terms of how long the buyer has the license to distribute the film in a territory and the back-end split of how much the distributor will take from a film’s gross. The slate for a company can vary: A Higher Standard and Manifest Pictures brought a handful of projects to show buyers. Richard Wolff, the CEO of distribution company Breaking Glass Pictures, licensed 12 films at AFM for international distribution.

He specifically looked for films that were finished or in postproduction so they would be ready for his Q1 and Q2 slate. But the five-day event isn’t just a reflection of preexisting trends. It can also help shape next year’s independent films by suggesting where buyers, and audiences, are headed.

“ is a testing ground. Some films are gonna make it, some films aren’t,” says Garnick.

“It’s a really an excellent way for a production company or producer to say, ‘Does the market want my film? ’”