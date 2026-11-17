His mom died one year prior.

Heidi Gardner at the"Hamnet" New York Special Screening held at The Whitby Hotel on November 21, 2025 in New York, New York.on Nov. 16 and is currently under investigation.

According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, per TMZ, “Ray’s death is under investigation, and his cause and manner of death are pending further study. ” A source close to Gardner told the outlet, “Heidi is grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time. ” Tintori’s mother, Mary Cybuski, died one year before he did after living with a deadly brain tumor for four years, per.

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Cybuski was in the entertainment business as well, working as a script supervisor and still photographer for “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Life of Pi” and other projects..

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“Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met,” he wrote in part, adding, “I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day. ” “I’m crushing on you so deep, endlessly. You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper,” he added. Plus Icon