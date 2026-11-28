The scale of Democrats’ midterm victory will give them a historically wide margin in the next Congress. It also means that the new majority will have to answer to a spectrum of voters as broad as that margin.

The scale of Democrats’ midterm victory will give them a historically wide margin in the next Congress. It also means that the new majority will have to answer to a spectrum of voters as broad as that margin.

Among the national coalition of voters who supported a Democratic House candidate, only about 6 in 10 identify as Democrats themselves, according to newly finalized data from the CNN Voter Poll conducted by SSRS. Even so, there’s widespread agreement among this coalition across a range of topics, headlined by a stark rejection of the Trump administration and its policies. At the same time, the numbers also suggest some potential fault lines.

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Voters who broke Democratic are divided in what’s driving their discontent No factor unifies the new Democratic coalition more than their opposition to President Donald Trump. A near-universal 98% disapproved of his presidency, and 93% disapproved strongly. Nearly all said his policies have worsened economic conditions, while just 2% said he fights for people like them and just 3% that he prioritizes the country’s interests over his own.