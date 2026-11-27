Get ready to indulge.

and Cyber Monday. For better or worse, I’ve become the resident beauty expert among my friends and family, and it seems everywhere I turn, someone has an inquiry about what to buy .

Gone are the days of lining up outside mega retailers right after your turkey dinner to rush in store and snag. As an introvert, I’d never endure a line or consumerism chaos in pursuit of any deal, ever. But for those who are sale-insatiable, online shopping requires no change out of your post-Thanksgiving sweats . Somehow, Thanksgiving has come and gone—and yes, the deals are here.

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Of course, holiday shopping season is also good time to stock up the best deals for skincare products, coveted gift sets, and more from your favorite beauty brands. Below is a tight curation of theYou can always find a great sale on Amazon, but right now the Black Friday beauty deals are what we’re after. A one stop shop for all things clean, Credo Beauty has it all. Take nearly 50% off select beauty items on sale now.