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is an innate skill, but for others , it requires some extra effort. I personally find myself overwhelmed by what is out there, while simultaneously lacking inspiration.

I’m never quite sure where to gear my search, when I’m trying to find something thoughtful yet original to treat my loved ones to. This is when being a part of the Vogue Shopping team, has its advantages—over the years myabilities have definitely improved, as has my awareness of what makes an inspired gift, beyond the basics. Being surrounded by people with great taste and a knack for shopping is another contributing factor.

Also read Buck Mason Dungarees And Apple Duo Review

For those who may not have a fashion editor to call on for gifting ideas, I polled the offices to know what people atare planning on gifting this holiday season, and their picks certainly have every type of person on your list covered—whether you’re looking for small trinkets to stuff some stockings, something to bring your favoriteI live for Christmas and am always thrilled to gift and be gifted festive items. I love these peppermint striped tapers from House & Parties, some festive Liberty print holiday crowns and these Nutcracker crackers and plan to get them for myself and others.

I love these festive, cozy The Six Bells x Madewell sock slippers and plan to gift them to friends for holiday mornings. It’s often the little gifts that have the biggest impact—something small yet thoughtful goes along way and ourand fancy olive oil to elevated aperitivo glasses, I’ll be gifting several of these to friends, my mother, and to my host for Thanksgiving lunch.

I’m keeping the bigger gifts on my list under wraps—partially for the element of surprise, mostly because I haven’t bought them yet. In the meantime, I have some smaller items on-hand to give as hostess gifts for holiday parties and to weekend visitors .

I also host a lasagna party every December, and like to put tiny ornaments at each place setting so everyone can take something home besides leftovers. Toast’s hand-painted ones double as wine glass charms, and every person gets a different one. I’m an impassioned gifter with strong feelings about which olive oil should be on the table; food-related gifts are my favorite to give and get, especially those I keep in my own kitchen.

Incense papers are easy to tuck into a thank you-envelope alongside tea and taralli, and no one expects you to show up at their house with a fancy jar of mustard, which is exactly why you should. These two scents from Flamingo Estate are absolutely divine, I think I might be addicted to them. The bar soap makes a great gift for anyone from a close friend, your holiday host, or even a distant relative.

I love anything from Officine Universelle Buly because everything they make is special and you can personalize most items. The packaging is also incredible so you don’t even have to think about wrapping them yourself, perfect for those who need to travel with your gifts! I am a firm believer that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to give a well-received gift.

Beautiful matchboxes, playful lemon squeezers, and trompe l’oeil chocolate sardines have always been no fail holiday presents from me, and they won’t break the bank. was my most magical summer trip, and I’m gifting their hardcover The Golden Door Table cookbook to my sister-in-law Sarah, whose love language is cooking.

I love the accessories Dame Pat McGrath is creating for Louis Vuitton, and buying the newfor myself, adding to a collection my mom started! I’m in my linen bedding era, and my mother-in-law will get a. I wore Alo Yoga out to my dad’s ranch and now he loves the brand so I’m getting him suited up in their soft fabrics for his winter cycling championship off-duty looks!

The holiday is fast approaching and I’m still finalizing my gift list. A few items that I’ll be buying this holiday are: a pair of shell coasters , a fashionable accessory for a mother, sister, or friend, a Dries Van Noten lipstick case that makes putting on lipstick a bit more exciting, and a scooter for my daughter, who has just learned how to ride one.

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I’ve always been a fan of gifting items that are as functional as they are pretty. You can go wrong with Flamingo Estate’s personalized olive oil or Santa Maria Novella’s terracotta diffuser—my personal favorite. As expected, my first instinct is to gift beauty goodies.

I’m so blessed to test the absolute best of cosmetics, and like to treat my loved ones to that same level of care. I always say Chanel Beauty is underrated, so find that it’s a good place to start for luxury meets efficacy. Itsare always a crowdpleaser, and tend to arrive in a pouch that can be repurposed as a toiletry bag of sorts.

Otherwise, I love to gift a unique fragrance they likely haven’t heard of—like Guerlain’s 2026 debut—or, little luxuries. Think: a chic leather toiletry bag , Freja’s wine carrier, Gohar World’s tasseled comb, or Abask’s guestbook. I consider gift-giving a deadly serious ritual—not because of its materialistic nature, but because it offers a chance to be particularly thoughtful when hand-picking something for a loved one.

As sickeningly earnest as this might seem, one of my greatest joys is making people I care about feel happy and seen. Whether the recipient has everything or has hyper-specific vibes or niche interests , I have a method for finding the perfect present. An easy formula is selecting a relatively ordinary item—still, one with an especially lovely or personalized design. Suddenly, an everyday object becomes a thing of beauty in their daily life.

For the planner or poet, a lovely journal . For the bookworm, a custom book stamp. For the friend that’s always touching up on the go, a gorgeous mini brush that won’t get lost in their handbag. For the decor enthusiast or housewarming present, a whimsical lemon squeezer.

And for the glamorous friend or family member? A gorgeous lipstick case or sleek nail polish trio does the trick. I love all of the above—but when you’re not sure what to give me, fueling my original press vinyl collection is always a win. I love the holiday season because it’s an opportune moment to gift friends and family objects of affection that show you care.

I like to think of myself as a selective and personal gifter, and I love the hunt of finding pieces that match each person individually. For myself, I’d love to elevate my winter wardrobe with this absolutely divine Verena Shearling Coat from Arma and the Dallen hat from Nour Hammour. Autumn Sonata makes wonderful linens and towel sets using archival prints and motifs—they transform your bathroom into an art gallery of sorts .

Though perfume is highly personal, I think anyone would be happy to receive a bottle of Frisson D’Hiver, described as “an audacious whisper of frost-kissed citrus and solar blooms. ” These black glass coasters from Casalta are chic, too. With end-of-year holiday parties, family reunions, and dinner parties with friends filling up the calendar, I’ve found myself reaching for the tried-and-true hostess gift duo: flowers and a bottle of wine.

But this year, I’m determined to add a little more pizazz! Why not pair those beautiful bouquets with a fun, eclectic vase? I’m loving these options from Jonathan Adler. Or, level up your favorite bottle of wine or cocktail gift up with some playful glassware or an easy bottle holder.

To me, there’s no better feeling than finding the perfect gift for a loved one. I often struggle with keeping gifts under wraps until the holidays, simply because I’m too excited to give them to their recipient. Coming from a household of girls, it’s never a huge struggle for me to find things that my sisters or mother will love, as they are usually items that I cherish or am coveting as well.

Speaking of, one of my best beauty discoveries of the year is Celisse’s nail products—I cannot say enough good things about them! Their polish dries in seconds and does not chip for days, which is not something I’ve ever experienced with traditional lacquers. So someone will definitely be finding a Celisse set under the tree. And as for my dad, the only man in the house, I will continue to add to his espresso cup collection.

“I’m determined to have all of my holiday shopping wrapped up by Cyber Monday! I put a lot of thought into what I give each holiday season, and gifting is truly one of my favorite things to do. That said, I find the season is so much more joyful—and considerably less stressful—when I stay ahead of my lists.

Flamingo Estate is always my first stop for gifts, no matter the occasion, and I’m particularly excited to give their Fig Trio set this year. This Misette candlestick is incredibly chic and comes in a range of colors, but I’ve managed to snag the red one for my mom, whose home features a red-drenched library. Maison d’Etto’s Pinehurst perfume is another lovely gift, particularly for its rich, woody base notes, which make it an especially fitting winter fragrance.

I’ve been singing Barefaced’s praises for years, and their newly launched Discovery Kit is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the brand so that they can finally see what all my fuss is about. For the phone-addicted people in my life, I think Brick makes a particularly clever stocking stuffer—I can think of a few people who could use one!

And finally, because my husband is constantly receiving compliments on just about everything he owns from Buck Mason, I’ll be adding one of the brand’s quarter-zips to his collection this year. ” I love gifting the special people in my life items that actually serve a purpose while remaining incredibly chic. Cozy winter accessories are always a go-to, like these sleek leather gloves from Agnelle and plush slippers from Ugg.

A festive coffee-table book is another gift sure to delight, and this one dedicated to the legendary Grace Coddington is perfect for any fashion lover. I’m also a sucker for a beautifully scented bath oil, so why not pass that little luxury on to someone I love?

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And then, of course, I couldn’t help but practice a little self-love this year and include two gifts I’m either hoping to receive or might just buy for myself: Foundrae’s personalized diamond necklace and this Call It By Your Name x Minicotton tote, as I await the arrival of my baby boy early next year. I received a match holder from my brother’s fiancée last Christmas, and at the time, it was so not me. Now, I am obsessed.

I have always been a lover of fire, a passion I express through my very public obsession with candles. Unfortunately, unless you’re shopping at Bath & Body Works , candles are expensive .

And if you burn them incorrectly , you can watch your investment go up in smoke in a matter of hours. Lately, I have become just as enthusiastic about gifting matchboxes, particularly the very chic ones from MG & Co.—a little unexpected, endlessly useful, and considerably less expensive than any of the high-end candles. If you’re feeling particularly generous , go the extra mile and have the matchbox engraved.

Nothing says commitment quite like putting someone's name on a box of matches. Gift giving is my love language which is great for my loved ones, but not so great for my wallet! I like to give homeware items as I find that people rarely justify buying themselves a fancy blanket or chic serve wear so are usually overjoyed when they receive those sorts of items as a gift.

My mother and I both adore anything Nickey Kehoe so that will be my first stop when holiday shopping for her. My father is impossible to buy for, but loves to cook, so I tend to get him fancy olive oil and who doesn’t love a new beautiful cheese knife set for hosting season!?

I also discovered the brand SBE this year so my sister and cousins will most likely be receiving one of their lips balms or brow gel as a part of my gift to them this year. A pro-tip I recently learnt from a fellow gifty friend is to buy a holiday gift set but divide up the contents, re-wrap them yourself, and gift the products out to different friends. Genius!

I’m deep in the season of friends getting engaged, married, and buying homes, and almost everyone is keen to host large groups for special occasions. Ahead of the holidays, I’m looking for gifts for loved ones that can help them spruce up their spaces, and make feeding more than just two people easier. A lot of my friends are baking bread, so the Le Creuset Dutch Oven is perfect for those savory sourdough loaves.

And what better way to serve some slices, along with other snacks and treats, than on gorgeous wood serving trays from Anthropologie? There’s also something to be said about adding a little bit of whimsy around the house these days, and this magnetic photo strip frame is perfect for that—especially to put fun memories on display. In my quest for a bedding refresh of my own, I stumbled upon the perfect gift for my sister.

I heard about John Robshaw from a family friend whose taste I trust endlessly; She recommended the brand’s long-lasting organic cotton percale sheets and duvet covers, which are on my own wishlist, but their velvet offerings felt better suited to a glamorous and cozy winter at home. As such, I’m planning to get my sister one of their green velvet quilted pillows, which happen to perfectly match her couch.

As someone who’s product-obsessed , I see the holidays as my chance to share my favorite finds with the people I love. I make a point of gifting things I actually own and use, because that makes them so much more personal. Below are the things I reach for constantly in my own life, from the best water filter I’ve found to delicious-smelling hand soap to my favorite multipurpose scarf.

I also think everyone needs a good toiletry bag, and I’m obsessed with one from Autumn Sonata that I discovered at a local shop in Brooklyn. To me, the best gifts come from listening to what those you love are obsessed with and figuring out how to give it to them.

While hosting a slew of parties to celebrate my new Ninja Slushi Machine, people were "joking" that they wanted to take it home—now, I’m gifting them to friends so I will never visit a house party without fresh Margs or Pina Colada flowing from the spout. For my wellness-minded friends, the Biodance Collagen face masks I stocked up on in Korea will give you crazy plump skin overnight—and if they’re always wanting to compare sleep scores, the new bands from Whoop convert the fitness tracker into a look that’s much more aesthetic.

I love gifting Sézane sweaters for the holidays. Who doesn’t love a cozy sweater that comes at a great price point? For stocking stuffers, I’ll be giving everyone my favorite moisturizer ever from Aestura which is now sold at Sephora. I’m a huge fan of gifts that make everyday moments feel a little more special.

Whether it’s elevating an everyday essential, introducing a new hobby, setting the scene for a night of hosting or adding a cozy touch to someone’s space, I love pieces that feel both thoughtful and useful – things they might not necessarily buy for themselves but will enjoy having. This year I’ve found so many fun pieces on the market that would make the perfect gifts for my friends and family.

From the Ro Cashmere Set by All My Love to the gorgeous leather notebooks from Mémoire, these finds are making holiday shopping extra exciting. Of course, while I may be shopping for others, I wouldn’t be surprised if a few of these end up in my own cart, too.

Like many of us, I found that my screen time has gotten pretty ridiculous lately so I’ve opted to replace scrolling with evening “sound walks” with my TP-7. I will be gifting these to my fellow audio lover friends who want to unplug a bit paired with the latest Nothing Audio headphones that I constantly get complimented on.

My partner is a silver jewelry obsessive and has had a specific pair of Panconesi earrings on their wishlist for a long time that I will be dropping into their stocking this Christmas! As I get older, candles become one of my favorite gifts to receive and give. My friend recently recommended Keap’s Wild Fig Candle and I will be adding to my cart for a loved one and myself!

My younger sister told me she recently got into perfumes, so I will be sending her the Nostros discovery set so she can find the scent that’s right for her!socks this year! I know socks are sort of a “blah” gift, traditionally, but I’m obsessed with having a particularly cute pair ofto slide on when it’s cold out This London-based, female-owned brand is committed toFred Sahai is an associate producer and writer for Vogue Shopping. Sahai began her career at Condé Nast in 2023 as a producer at Vanity Fair, managing digital content and writing for the publication. She joined