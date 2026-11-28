How will new Toronto Blue Jays infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. fit? It depends on which version the Blue Jays get.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. . Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Nor Trevor Rogers. So the conversations about the Blue Jays’ priorities had other protagonists after the team signed Kaima Taira for five years and $80 million.

That was our next question about the Jays’ possible move, but the new acquisition was Jazz Chisholm Jr., who agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract, with a $16 million player option for 2028 and a $1.5 million buyout if he decides to decline it. In that case, the option becomes a $40 million club option. New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect What is most surprising is not the decision, since Jazz was among the options for the Jays’ second base alongside, but rather the type of contract and the turn of events, with an investment that could modify Toronto’s priorities in the few days remaining before the imminent lockout on December 1. New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. .